Abdul Latif Jameel Land’s J-One wins global award

Saudi Arabian property and land developer Abdul Latif Jameel Land has won a global award in the category of residential development in Saudi Arabia by the 2019-2020 Arabia Property Awards. It marks the first time Abdul Latif Jameel has been recognized globally for its achievements in the Saudi property industry. The official announcement was made on June 12 at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London.

The company was also shortlisted for the “Property Management Company of the Year” award by the Facility Management Middle East Awards, making it the first Saudi-owned company to be shortlisted for this award. The awards ceremony was held at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai on June 19. The nomination comes one year after J-One’s community facilities were first opened in Jeddah.

J-One is a development of 242 premium apartments with integrated community amenities in the Al-Salamah district of northwest Jeddah.

With the objective of rethinking the standard isolated, vertical apartment complex, J-One’s built-up area of 64,000 square meters offers an eco-friendly residential option with communal facilities such as indoor and outdoor pools, a health club, a home theater, cafés, lounges, a gaming room, beauty salons and modern minimarkets. A daycare nursery is also available for residents with young children, while more than 300 parking lots and a CCTV network offer convenience and security.

The project, announced in 2016, was completed within 19.5 months.

As Abdul Latif Jameel Land’s first residential development, the project aims to showcase the company’s capability to build future communities in Saudi Arabia.

Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “We are proud that Abdul Latif Jameel and J-One have been recognized at this year’s Arabia Property Awards and Facility Management Middle East Awards. As a pioneering project for both Abdul Latif Jameel Land and Saudi Arabia, this award is testament to our future potential in delivering upon the residential development and housing ownership goals identified in Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Dubai, Africa & Arabia Property Awards are the largest and most widely recognized industry awards across Africa and the Middle East. The awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The Facility Management Middle East Awards are the Middle East’s leading awards celebrating outstanding business performance in facility management.

Abdul Latif Jameel Land aims to address Saudi Arabia’s need for contemporary housing and has over 150 active development projects for delivery in the next five years.