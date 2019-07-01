You are here

  • Home
  • Japan-Islam ties in focus as Saudi Crown Prince tours G20 host country
﻿

Japan-Islam ties in focus as Saudi Crown Prince tours G20 host country

1 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
2 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
3 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
4 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
5 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
6 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
7 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
8 / 11
The interior of Tokyo Camii or Tokyo Mosque. (Shutterstock)
9 / 11
Muslim tourists eating Halal certified foods at a barbecue restaurant in Tokyo. (AFP)
10 / 11
Abdulaziz Alforieh, a Saudi who has lived in Japan for 12 years, left, and translator Furat Bantan, who has been in the country for 13 years, right. (Supplied)
11 / 11
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited on Sunday Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his trip in Japan. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Japan-Islam ties in focus as Saudi Crown Prince tours G20 host country

  • A turning point was the Bolshevik Revolution, when Turko-Tatar Muslims fleeing Russia were given asylum
  • What the Muslim community lacks in numbers, it makes up for with spirit and activities
Updated 15 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

TOKYO: Furat Bantan is a Saudi translator who has been working in Japan for the past 13 years. He says his life’s goal is simple: To become one of the best Arab translators of the Japanese language and eventually to become a bridge between the Arab world and Japan.
Bantan is currently a translator for the embassy of Lebanon, having earlier worked for the Arab Islamic Institute of Tokyo. The institute, which is an affiliate of the Al-Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, was a gift to Japan from the Saudi government with the hope it would help to build cultural ties and foster understanding of Arabic culture.
“I want to deepen my understanding of Japanese culture and religion so that I can relate to their way of thinking and become able to convey Islamic teaching in a way that they accept and understand,” Bantan told Arab News.
Islam is one of the most practiced religions in the world, with the Pew Research Center putting the number of Muslims at about 1.6 billion worldwide. Islam also has one of the highest growth rates of all the world’s faiths, with the Pew survey projecting that the number will rise to 2.8 billion in 2050.
However, the Japanese Muslim community is very small compared to the Muslim populations of many other East Asian countries. Although the exact size remains a matter of speculation, official studies have put it at 100,000-185,000, which for a country of 126.8 million people does seem tiny. Put differently, Muslims make up less than 0.1 percent of Japan’s population.
What Muslims in Japan lack in numbers, however, they make up for with spirit. A number of organizations are dedicated to preserving Islamic traditions and providing religious services. Among the more prominent ones are the Japan Islamic Trust, the Islamic Center of Japan, and the Nippon Asia Halal Association.
There are more than 200 mosques scattered across the country, ranging in size from large, elaborate structures such as the Tokyo Camii in the Shibuya district of the city to small prayer rooms in universities and public-transport facilities.

MAINMOSQUES

● Kobe Mosque, Kobe

● Tokyo Camii, Tokyo

● Okachimachi Mosque, Tokyo

● Otsuka Mosque, Tokyo

● Nagoya Masjid, Nagoya

● Dar Al-Arqam Masjid, Tokyo

In recent years, Indonesian Muslims in Japan have been organizing donations and collecting funds to build small mosques in apartment buildings and offices in rural areas for the benefit of Muslims who live outside the larger metropolitan centers.
The Arab Islamic Institute of Tokyo, where Bantan used to work, provides free Arabic classes to Japanese citizens interested in learning the language. More people are interested in taking the classes than one might imagine, he told Arab News, adding that “Japanese people are a lot more curious about Islam in today’s political climate.”
Bantan said he has seen many Japanese embrace Islam after being exposed to the lessons and cultural guidance of the local Islamic organizations. “In my time with the Arab Islamic Institute, I would see two to three people a week coming in to take their shahadah,” he said, refering to the Muslim profession of faith.
“We even have Japanese Islamic preachers now, experts on Islam who are having an impact on bringing their own people into the fold.”

The reason Japan’s Muslims form a small demographic today has a lot to do with the way Islam reached the country. The religious history of Japan is very different from that of most other East Asian countries, notably China, where Islam has been practiced for more than 1,400 years as a result of efforts by Prophet Muhammad’s Companions to visit China for trade and to spread the message of Islam. Ibn Khordadbeh, a Persian geographer, is believed to have been the first person to bring Islam to Japan as early as the 9th century. However, the Muslim population gained significance only after the Bolshevik Revolution, when Turko-Tatar Muslims fleeing Russia were given asylum in Japan. These refugees later came into contact with the local population, resulting in a number of Japanese choosing to convert to Islam.

The interior of Tokyo Camii or Tokyo Mosque. 

An important event in the history of Islam in Japan was the completion of the translation of the Holy Qur’an in 1968 by Umar Mita, a Japanese Muslim whose original name was Ryoichi Mita. With the approval of the Muslim World League in Makkah, the Japanese Qur’an was first published in 1972.
Modern Japan has extensive business relations with the Islamic world. The volume of annual trade between Japan and Saudi Arabia alone is currently worth $26.67 billion. For Saudi Arabia, Japan is the top global export destination, the second-largest source of foreign capital and the third-biggest trading partner.
But how easy or difficult is life for a Muslim in Japan today? As a Saudi immigrant who has lived in Japan for almost 12 years now, Abdulaziz Alforieh knows the pros and cons well. He received a master’s degree from the Nippon Institute of Technology and elected to live on in Japan. He runs a company with local partners.
Alforieh said he has had no bad experience due to his faith, which he thinks is because Japanese are not the kind to openly discuss topics such as religion with strangers or casual acquaintances.
“If they are aware that you observe a certain type of religion, they are very respectful of it, whether they approve of it internally or not. If I’m out in public and I need to find a corner to pray in, no one minds,” Alforieh told Arab News.
It is rather difficult to find halal food, he said, although speaking Japanese can make a big difference. “It is difficult to find English-language speakers outside of tourist areas,” he said. “But as long as you can communicate with the locals, finding Muslim-friendly food is that much easier.”
One thing that Alforieh has noticed is that Japanese media outlets tend to focus on the more misunderstood aspects of Islam. These topics stir a lot of interest but do nothing to educate the audience, he said, referring to the taboo against eating pork or drinking alcohol (two staples of Japanese cuisine) and the idea that every Saudi man has four wives.
“But we all do our part to correct those misconceptions, and hope we can make an impact,” he said.
Regarding observing Ramadan in Japan, Alforieh saidd he finds it easier to fast there than back in Saudi Arabia. “Every company I’ve worked for has been Muslim-friendly,” he said. “Colleagues became interested in fasting after seeing me do it and tried it out for themselves. Being busy at work makes time fly. I hardly even notice it.
“I miss the atmosphere of celebrating Eid with my family, though. Despite the best efforts of the Islamic community, it just doesn’t feel the same here as it does back home.”
As Muslims, Alforieh and Bantan, the translator, each have a message for the people of Japan. “Everything you do pays off. Keep trying to put good out into the world,” Alforieh said.
For his part, Bantan said: “Read about Islam. Educate yourselves. Don’t just listen to what the media or people around you are saying.”

Topics: Japanese muslims Japan-Saudi G20 G20 Summit 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saffanah Almajnouni: A young ambitious Saudi student living her dream in Japan
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Japanese relations continue to evolve and grow, says former ambassador

Saudi-Japanese relations continue to evolve and grow, says former ambassador

A general view of Osaka city. Japan was one of the first nations to publicly support for Saudi Vision 2030, offering to share its expertise in a number of fields to help achieve it. As a result, the Japan–Saudi Vision 2030 was developed, and the countries now working in close cooperation. (AFP)
Updated 01 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Saudi-Japanese relations continue to evolve and grow, says former ambassador

  • The Kingdom and Japan have benefited greatly as a result of their strong relationship, says Faisal Trad
Updated 01 July 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: The friendly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan has a long and mutually beneficial history, and is set to grow and evolve as the nations work even more closely together to realize the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to a former Saudi ambassador to Japan.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Faisal Trad said that formal diplomatic relations between the nations date back to 1955.
“But communications started a long time ago, in the 19th century when Japanese pilgrims visited Makkah,” he added. “Then in 1938, King Abdul Aziz received an invitation to attend the opening of the grand mosque in Tokyo. The Saudi ambassador to the UK at that time, Hafiz Wahba, represented him.
“The Saudi-Japanese relationship is the ideal bilateral relationship because it is based on the five UN principles for peaceful coexistence, and because both countries have a deep culture, history and heritage.”
Japan was one of the first nations to publicly support for Saudi Vision 2030, offering to share its expertise in a number of fields to help achieve it. As a result, the Japan–Saudi Vision 2030 was developed, and the countries now working in close cooperation.
“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid an official visit to Japan in September 2016 and met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where they decided to set up the joint Saudi–Japan Vision 2030 group, announcing a new era of partnership between the two countries,” said Trad.
The former envoy, who also served as the Saudi delegate to the UN, recalls many highlights of his time as ambassador to Japan.
“In 2005, both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their great diplomatic relationship,” he said. “During my time of service as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Japan, from 2004 to 2009, I was honored to receive his royal highness the late Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz for an important visit in 2006. Back then, both countries issued the Tokyo Declaration, which put Saudi Arabia and Japan on the right track to upgrading their relationship to the strategic level.

FASTFACT

• Formal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan date back to 1955. ‘But communications started a long time ago, in the 19th century when Japanese pilgrims visited Makkah,’ Faisal Trad says.

• ‘The Saudi-Japanese relationship is the ideal bilateral relationship because it is based on the five UN principles for peaceful coexistence, and because both countries have a deep culture, history and heritage,’ he says.

• In 2005, both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their great diplomatic relationship.

• Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid an official visit to Japan in September 2016 and met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where they decided to set up the joint Saudi–Japan Vision 2030 group, announcing a new era of partnership between the two countries.

“A year later, in 2007, I was honored to arrange a visit by the prime minister of Japan at that time, Shinzo Abe, to Saudi Arabia. It was a very successful visit during which the Riyadh Declaration was issued, which took the relationship to higher levels of technical, scientific, cultural and economic cooperation.”
There have also been a number of cultural exchanges between the countries. In 2006 for example, Trad welcomed 200 Saudis who had come to study at Japanese universities.
“I was lucky enough to see my son among these ambitious students,” he added. “The Saudi culture mission opened later, in 2010, and I believe we had about 600 students studying there.”
Trad said that the Kingdom and Japan have developed strong diplomatic relations since establishing their first political ties, and each has benefited greatly as a result.
“Both countries have gained mutual benefits, since Saudi Arabia is well known for being the largest and most stable oil supplier to Japan, and Japan is one of the largest customers for Saudi Arabia,” said Trad. “Furthermore, strong mutual ties were developed through projects, technologies, trade and transfer of products.”
Bilateral relations are now evolving into a diversified strategic partnership, he said.
“Today, understanding both countries’ cultures is an essential factor in deepening and boosting bilateral relations and establishing a solid strategic partnership,” added Trad.

Topics: saudi-japan G20 G20 Summit 2019 Vision 2030

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi geography expert maps out career after making it big in Japan

Latest updates

Lillard gets $196M, 4-year extension with Portland, and NBA spending spree begins
0
Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts
0
Saudi-Japanese relations continue to evolve and grow, says former ambassador
0
Melted Alaska sea ice alarms coast residents, scientists
0
10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.