Ministry organizes training course for Hajj workers

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organized a training session for its seasonal workers on Saturday titled “How to Set an Example and Make a Change,” in preparation for this year’s Hajj season, which takes place in August.
The session was held in cooperation with the National Documentation Training Institute, and took place at the headquarters of the Jeddah chamber. The session focused on the ministry’s role in serving pilgrims and work ethics, and stressed the importance of recognizing the immense significance of the pilgrimage for pilgrims.
The ministry’s director of human resources, Khaled Al-Qazlan, highlighted the ministry’s eagerness to promote and enhance the services provided to pilgrims, and to train its employees to better provide those services, in line with the directions of Saudi Arabia’s leaders.
The training course also explored the rights of pilgrims, the sectors working in the field of Hajj and Umrah, volunteering opportunities this year, and the skills necessary to become a seasonal worker.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government. The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.
