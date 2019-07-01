You are here

Cultural minister: Riyadh book fair to kick off in April

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
  • The fair is sponsored by King Salman, and has succeeded in attracting a remarkable array of writers, publishers and literary figures from across the Arab world
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced that the Riyadh International Book Fair 2020 would run from April 2-11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
For the first time, the Culture Ministry will handle the mission of organizing and managing the fair. The ministry’s early preparations have been ongoing since April this year, where Prince Badr designated Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assem as director of the fair.
The culture minister is personally following the preparations for next year’s fair, to present an event that highlights the cultural leaps the Kingdom is making, and to shed light on the value of books in Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Abdul Karim Al-Hameed.
The fair is sponsored by King Salman, and has succeeded in attracting a remarkable array of writers, publishers and literary figures from across the Arab world. Over 500,000 people visit the fair every year, and more than 500 Arab and international publishing houses take part.
The fair will display a large collection of books for children, Islam, Arab culture, history, medicine, technology, mass media and communication, as well as biographical accounts, fiction and novels in popular languages including Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Urdu and Spanish. SPA Riyadh

Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center

Saudi-Japanese relations continue to evolve and grow, says former ambassador

A general view of Osaka city. Japan was one of the first nations to publicly support for Saudi Vision 2030, offering to share its expertise in a number of fields to help achieve it. As a result, the Japan–Saudi Vision 2030 was developed, and the countries now working in close cooperation. (AFP)
  • The Kingdom and Japan have benefited greatly as a result of their strong relationship, says Faisal Trad
RIYADH: The friendly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan has a long and mutually beneficial history, and is set to grow and evolve as the nations work even more closely together to realize the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to a former Saudi ambassador to Japan.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Faisal Trad said that formal diplomatic relations between the nations date back to 1955.
“But communications started a long time ago, in the 19th century when Japanese pilgrims visited Makkah,” he added. “Then in 1938, King Abdul Aziz received an invitation to attend the opening of the grand mosque in Tokyo. The Saudi ambassador to the UK at that time, Hafiz Wahba, represented him.
“The Saudi-Japanese relationship is the ideal bilateral relationship because it is based on the five UN principles for peaceful coexistence, and because both countries have a deep culture, history and heritage.”
Japan was one of the first nations to publicly support for Saudi Vision 2030, offering to share its expertise in a number of fields to help achieve it. As a result, the Japan–Saudi Vision 2030 was developed, and the countries now working in close cooperation.
“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid an official visit to Japan in September 2016 and met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where they decided to set up the joint Saudi–Japan Vision 2030 group, announcing a new era of partnership between the two countries,” said Trad.
The former envoy, who also served as the Saudi delegate to the UN, recalls many highlights of his time as ambassador to Japan.
“In 2005, both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their great diplomatic relationship,” he said. “During my time of service as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Japan, from 2004 to 2009, I was honored to receive his royal highness the late Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz for an important visit in 2006. Back then, both countries issued the Tokyo Declaration, which put Saudi Arabia and Japan on the right track to upgrading their relationship to the strategic level.

FASTFACT

• Formal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan date back to 1955. ‘But communications started a long time ago, in the 19th century when Japanese pilgrims visited Makkah,’ Faisal Trad says.

• ‘The Saudi-Japanese relationship is the ideal bilateral relationship because it is based on the five UN principles for peaceful coexistence, and because both countries have a deep culture, history and heritage,’ he says.

• In 2005, both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their great diplomatic relationship.

• Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid an official visit to Japan in September 2016 and met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where they decided to set up the joint Saudi–Japan Vision 2030 group, announcing a new era of partnership between the two countries.

“A year later, in 2007, I was honored to arrange a visit by the prime minister of Japan at that time, Shinzo Abe, to Saudi Arabia. It was a very successful visit during which the Riyadh Declaration was issued, which took the relationship to higher levels of technical, scientific, cultural and economic cooperation.”
There have also been a number of cultural exchanges between the countries. In 2006 for example, Trad welcomed 200 Saudis who had come to study at Japanese universities.
“I was lucky enough to see my son among these ambitious students,” he added. “The Saudi culture mission opened later, in 2010, and I believe we had about 600 students studying there.”
Trad said that the Kingdom and Japan have developed strong diplomatic relations since establishing their first political ties, and each has benefited greatly as a result.
“Both countries have gained mutual benefits, since Saudi Arabia is well known for being the largest and most stable oil supplier to Japan, and Japan is one of the largest customers for Saudi Arabia,” said Trad. “Furthermore, strong mutual ties were developed through projects, technologies, trade and transfer of products.”
Bilateral relations are now evolving into a diversified strategic partnership, he said.
“Today, understanding both countries’ cultures is an essential factor in deepening and boosting bilateral relations and establishing a solid strategic partnership,” added Trad.

saudi-japan G20 G20 Summit 2019 Vision 2030

