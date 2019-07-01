You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus investigates possible missile crash near Nicosia
﻿

Cyprus investigates possible missile crash near Nicosia

Residents told Cypriot media they saw a light in the sky then three loud explosions were heard for miles around. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

Cyprus investigates possible missile crash near Nicosia

  • The impact set hills ablaze and heard for miles around
  • Mustafa Akinci, the Turkish Cypriot leader, linked the incident to military operations in the Middle East
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

NICOSIA: An unidentified object that may have been a stray missile crashed north of the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, early on Monday, but no one was hurt, Turkish Cypriot officials said.
The explosion occurred around 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday) in the region of Tashkent, also known as Vouno, some 20 km (12 miles) northeast of Nicosia, with the impact setting hills ablaze and heard for miles around.
Mustafa Akinci, the Turkish Cypriot leader, linked the incident to military operations in the Middle East but further investigations were underway by the military to establish what it was, he said.
“It is evident it is not something stemming from our soil ... It is one of the bad sides of the war in the region falling into our country,” he said.
Cyprus is close to Syria. Israeli warplanes fired missiles targeting Syrian military positions in Homs and the Damascus outskirts overnight in an attack that killed at least four civilians and wounded another 21.
If verified, it would be the first time that Cyprus has been caught up in military operations in the Middle East despite its proximity to the region.
Officials were studying debris at the crash site, said Kudret Ozersay, the foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey.
He said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
“Initial findings indicate the object that caused the explosion was either an aircraft carrying explosives or a direct explosive (missile). The writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon,” Ozersay said.
Residents told Cypriot media they saw a light in the sky then three loud explosions were heard for miles around. Tashkent is a small village in the foothills of a mountain range rimming northern Cyprus. Authorities evacuated some homes.

Topics: Cyprus

Related

0
World
Cyprus court sentences serial killer to 7 life terms
0
Middle-East
EU threatens sanctions over Turkey’s Cyprus drilling

Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 31

Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 31

  • The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve
  • Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

SRINAGAR: Officials say a minibus has crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 31 people and injuring another 7.
Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana says the bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road Monday as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream.
Top police officer M.K Sinha says the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces.
Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.
India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Topics: Kashmir India

Related

Special 0
World
New police team to watch over tourists in Azad Kashmir
Special 0
Pakistan
New, friendly tourism police force looks to reform Kashmir sight-seeing

Latest updates

Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members
0
Cyprus investigates possible missile crash near Nicosia
0
Bangladesh doctor says he was transferred to rural clinic after criticizing cricketer
0
Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 31
0
Kabul blast shakes area around defense ministry
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.