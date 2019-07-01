You are here

Somalia lodges protest after Kenya calls Somaliland a country

A war memorial displaying a MiG fighter jet in the centre of Hargeisa. Somaliland has its own government based in the self-appointed capital of Hargeisa, its own army and prints its own currency. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 but is not recognized by the international community
  • Somalia has previously accused Kenya of auctioning oil and gas fields in a disputed maritime area
MOGADISHU: Somalia protested formally to Kenya, the foreign ministry in Mogadishu said Monday, after Nairobi referred to the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland as a country.
Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 but is not recognized by the international community, which considers it an autonomous region of Somalia.
Kenya invoked the ire of its war-torn neighbor last week after referring in a tweet to a meeting with Somaliland officials as covering “issues of mutual interest to both countries.”
Somalia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Kenya’s ambassador on Sunday and presented him a note of protest about the “offensive tweet.”
“We consider this tweet an affront to Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as harmful to the relationship between Somalia and Kenya,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Somalia stands for good-neighborliness, mutual respect and close cooperation with its neighbors, and expects the same from Kenya.”
Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland merged with former Italian Somaliland in 1960 to create Somalia.
But it seceded and declared itself independent in 1991 as Somalia plunged into chaos after the fall of autocrat Siad Barre.
Somaliland has been pushing for independence ever since.
It has its own government based in the self-appointed capital of Hargeisa, its own army and prints its own currency.
It is also considered much more stable than the rest of Somalia, which is plagued by clan disputes, corruption and a violent insurgency waged by the Al-Shabab militant group.
Ties between Kenya and Somalia have cooled considerably in recent times.
In February, Somalia accused Kenya of auctioning oil and gas fields in a disputed maritime area.
The feuding neighbors have taken that spat to The Hague, where the UN’s highest court is expected in September to start hearing both sides in the border disagreement.
More recently, Kenya decided to suspend direct flights from Mogadishu to Kenya, requiring passengers to stop first in Wajir, a Kenyan town near the Somali border, for security screening.

German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court

  • Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete was arrested after hitting a police speed boat while entering Lampedusa port
  • Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he had been asked about the case by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
AGRIGENTO, Italy: The German captain of a migrant rescue ship appeared in an Italian court on Monday, as her case sparked fresh tension between Rome and Berlin.
Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete was arrested after hitting a police speed boat while entering Lampedusa port with 40 people rescued from the Mediterranean.
Her vessel, banned from docking by Italian authorities, knocked the speedboat while pulling up to the pier on Saturday after a two-week stand-off at sea.
The 31-year-old, who was escorted by police to court in the Sicilian city of Agrigento, stands accused of putting the speedboat and the safety of its occupants at risk.
Rackete, who faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted, is likely to be released pending trial.
“My client will answer all the judge’s questions,” Leonardo Marino, one of Rackete’s lawyers, said on arrival at the court.
“Miss Rackete acted out of necessity and had no intention of using violence,” he told journalists.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the hearing’s only result can be “the release of Carola Rackete.”
“I will again make this clear to Italy,” he added.
Maas had already said that someone who saves lives “cannot be a criminal.”
Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini retorted that Maas should “invite his fellow citizens not to break Italian laws.”
Salvini, who has described the incident as an “act of war,” said Monday that he had not changed his mind about “the German criminal.”
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he had been asked about the case by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but told her he “cannot intervene to dictate how judges behave.”
France was also quick to criticize the arrest, accusing Rome of creating “hysteria.”
Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella called for those involved to “tone it down.”
If the skipper is freed on bail, Salvini might enforce an order already prepared by his ministry to expel her from the country.
The case has sparked two fund-raising appeals for Rackete’s legal costs, which have collectively raised almost 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million).
Rackete picked up 53 migrants drifting on an inflatable raft off the coast of Libya on June 12.
The Italian authorities allowed 13 migrants to be taken in for health reasons but refused entry to the 40 others.
They have now been allowed to disembark at Lampedusa and are expected to be taken in by France, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and Portugal.
Dreadlocked Rackete has become a leftwing hero in Italy for challenging Salvini’s “closed-ports” policy.
She was cheered and applauded by a crowd of supporters waiting for her on her arrival in Agrigento.
But she has drawn criticism from some by knocking the police boat, which was attempting to stop her from docking.
The German charity Sea-Watch has accused the Italian police of causing the incident at the port by nipping into the closing gap between the vessel and the pier.
Rackete “performed all maneuvers very slowly, in a non-confrontational manner,” it said in a statement.
It said the police “obviously miscalculated the right time to sail away,” and insisted the vessels “only slightly touched each other.”
Lampedusa mayor Salvatore Martello said Monday that 600 migrants had sailed across the Mediterranean to the tiny island in less than month, despite Salvini’s claim that the ports are closed.

