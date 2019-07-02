You are here

﻿

Saudi culture minister, Pope Francis welcome Saudi art in Argentina

Fatima Al-Banawi is one of three Saudi artists exhibiting at the Bienalsur in Argentina. (AN photo)
The artwork of Ayman Zedani. (Supplied)
The exhibition was in the Fine Arts pavilion at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina. (Supplied)
The exhibition was in the Fine Arts pavilion at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina. (Supplied)
Faisal Samra, left, with the university’s President Miguel Schiavone, right, creating the grip of hope. (Supplied)
The wall created by Faisal Samra, portraying different grips. (Supplied)
Arab News
Saudi culture minister, Pope Francis welcome Saudi art in Argentina

  • The Saudi exhibition is hosted at the Pavilion of Fine Arts at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina
  • Work by the Saudi artists Faisal Samra, Ayman Zedani and Fatima Al-Banawi is on show at the event
Arab News
BEUNOS AIRES: Work by three Saudi artists exhibited at South America’s most prestigious art show is “helping build bridges of understanding between cultures,” Saudi Culture Minister Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Monday.

Pope Francis has also welcomed Saudi participation in Bienalsur, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pope was briefed on the event by its director, Aníbal Jozami.

“I explained that we will do the exhibition in Buenos Aires at the Catholic University with artists from Saudi Arabia. We were talking about the importance of dialogue between Islam and Christianity,” Jozami said.

Prince Bader said: “The pope is quite right, dialogue is so important and I am delighted that our talented Saudi artists can be part of creating that dialogue.”

 

Pavilion of Fine Arts

Work by the Saudi artists Faisal Samra, Ayman Zedani and Fatima Al-Banawi is on show at the event.

The Saudi exhibition is hosted at the Pavilion of Fine Arts at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, where Francis was Grand Chancellor before he became pope.

Jozami had sent the pope a catalogue for Bienalsur and received a reply inviting him to Rome to meet the Vatican’s Culture Minister, Cardinal Ravasi. In March Jozami  traveled to the Vatican for meetings with Cardinal Ravasi and an audience with the pope.

Bienalsur, the world’s first traveling contemporary art biennale, runs until November. It begins in South America and will travel through five continents, taking in more than 100 venues across 42 cities around the world, ending at Tokyo’s University of Arts. It will visit Saudi Arabia for the first time in October 2019.

The Argentine curator of the Saudi exhibits, Gabriela Golder, said their work “seeks to bring the audience together, from small daily stories that help build an intimate narrative, to recover a singular type of memory.”

Abha Airport operations back to normal after early morning Houthi attack: Al Arabiya reporter

Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Abha Airport operations back to normal after early morning Houthi attack: Al Arabiya reporter

  • Tuesaday's Houthi attack on the airport took place shortly after midnight
  • This is the third time the airport has been targeted by the Yemen-based militia
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Operations at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport have returned to normal after a third Houthi attack on Tuesday, news channel Al-Arabiya has reported.

Nine people were injured when the drone hit the facility at 00:35 local time, the reporter added.

The eight injured Saudis and one Indian were taken to a number of hospitals, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Their conditions were described as stable, although the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the fight against Houthis would continue, as they repeatedly violated international law by targeting civilians and civilian structures.

The militants claimed the attack through their own media, the spokesman added.

Tuesday’s attack is the third targeting the airport in the last four weeks, with the previous two taking place on June 23 and 12.

One person was killed in the second attack, and overall there have been 56 people injured.

