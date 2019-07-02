You are here

  Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified
Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified

Norman Lasuca is the first known Filipino militant to agree to a suicide bombing, which alarmed the Philippine security forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified

  • Norman Lasuca, 23 years old, was one of the bombers
  • He left his family around five years ago and joined Abu Sayyaf militant group
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
MANILA, Philippines: Philippine authorities have identified one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs last week that killed five people and the bombers in a southern army camp, a Filipino general said Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told The Associated Press that the family of the 23-year-old militant, Norman Lasuca, has identified him as one of the bombers who detonated a bomb on Friday at the gate of an army encampment in Sulu province’s Indanan town. The other suicide attacker remains unidentified.

Lasuca is the first known Filipino militant to have agreed to carry out a suicide bombing, a development that has concerned Philippine security officials. Two suicide bombings in the country’s south in recent months, also blamed on Sawadjaan, have been blamed on foreign militants by Philippine authorities.

Sobejana said Lasuca left his family in Sulu’s Asturias district about five years ago and joined an Abu Sayyaf militant faction under the control of commander Hajjan Sawadjaan.

Sawadjaan is a Daesh group-aligned commander and the suspected mastermind of the suicide attacks, which killed three soldiers, two villagers and the two bombers and damaged the encampment, located in an Indanan community, officials said.

“This is really very tragic for Lasuca’s family, his mother. They saw him last five years ago and this is the first time they’re only seeing him again,” Sobejana said, adding the family has claimed the severed head of the militant and buried it.

Poverty and a lack of education may have driven Lasuca to the Abu Sayyaf, which lures recruits with money and guns, he said.

There were conflicting accounts of the attack. Military officials said earlier that Lasuca managed to dash into the camp after the first militant was stopped at the army camp’s gate by soldiers. The first militant detonated his bomb, killing three soldiers at the gate.

After he got past the gate, Lasuca was shot by other soldiers, prompting him to set off his explosive while yelling “Allahu akbar,” or God is great, they said. Military chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., however, told reporters that Lasuca was the militant who set off his explosive after being stopped outside the camp gate by soldiers.

Lasuca’s head was severed by the powerful explosion. The suicide bombings sparked a security alarm, including in the capital, Manila, where police were put on alert.

The other militant has Caucasian features and is suspected to be the son of a foreign extremist with Moroccan roots who died in a suicide bombing attack in nearby Basilan island last year, Sobejana said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, who oversees the national police, said, however, that authorities have obtained information indicating the other suicide attacker may also be a Filipino militant from Sulu. Remains of both bombers will be subjected to DNA tests to ascertain their identities, he added.

Battle setbacks have reduced the number of Abu Sayyaf armed fighters to less than 400 but they have remained a national security threat. They were the main suspects in a Jan. 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral during a Mass that killed 23 people in Sulu’s capital town of Jolo.

The cathedral attack by two suspected suicide bombers sparked the current military offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, some commanders of which have pledged allegiance to the Daesh group.

Abu Sayyaf militants have largely thrived on ransom kidnappings and extortion, although defense officials say they may have received foreign funds, including from the Daesh group, to finance attacks.

The brutal group has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) Philippines

India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

  • The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in Kashmir
  • No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
SRINAGAR: Curbs on civilian traffic along a highway linking disputed Kashmir to the rest of India, imposed for a Hindu pilgrimage, have angered residents of the Muslim-majority region.
The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in the insurgency-hit region at the heart of decades of animosity between India and Pakistan.
No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km (62 miles) stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains, said an order issued by traffic police chief Alok Kumar and seen by Reuters.
Police will allow local civilian traffic during a three-and-a-half hour window in the evening, the order said.
Bashir Ahmad said it took nearly 20 hours to travel between the main cities of Srinagar to Jammu where his son had a medical checkup. The journey usually takes six hours, he said.
“It is ridiculous,” he told Reuters. “How can they stop people from traveling on the highway?“
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir a major theme during the general election that returned his Hindu-Nationalist government to power for a second term in May.
Home affairs minister Amit Shah recently visited the region to inspect security measures for the Amarnath Yatra, which has been a target of militant attacks in the past decade.
Authorities imposed similar curbs after February attacks by a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, taking India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Civilian traffic was banned for two days a week to allow military convoys to move freely, triggering angry scenes as motorists left their cars to confront heavily-armed Indian troops.
Siraj Ahmad, convener of a committee representing trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, said most residents supported the pilgrimage but were frustrated over the disruption to their lives.
“The government attempts to make the pilgrimage look like an aggression by making the lives of the people uncomfortable,” he said.

Topics: India Kashmir hindu

