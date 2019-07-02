Son of UAE’s Sharjah ruler dies in London aged 39

DUBAI: Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, the son of the ruler of Sharjah, died in London on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
Sharjah Media Office confirmed in a tweet that Al-Qasimi, who was 39, had died, without giving any further details.
He served on a number of governing bodies including the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, which he chaired and he led work on the Sharjah Architecture Triennial exhibition.
Three days of mourning have been announced in the emirate, which will start when the sheikh’s body arrives in Sharjah.
The funeral date will be announced later.
Sheikh Khalid was the co-owner of a London-based fashion label Qasimi.