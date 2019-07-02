Saudi Border Guards evacuate injured sailor from Red Sea platform

JEDDAH: Saudi Border Guards took part in a major operation to evacuate a sick and injured sailor from a floating platform in the Red Sea.

The 45-year-old Indian was on board the Djibouti-flagged Al-Sultan, located about 170 km northwest of Farasan island, off the southwestern Saudi coast.

Border Guards spokesman, Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini, said the Joint Marine Rescue Coordination Center (JMRCC) in Jeddah was alerted by marine services company Alphard Maritime and requested to assist in recovering the patient who had a foot injury, rash, abdominal cramps, and possible internal bleeding.

Under medical advice the sailor was moved onto a platform support boat before being transferred to Border Guards vessel Rafha and then taken to Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Maritime Base in Jazan. An ambulance then took the patient to a hospital in Jazan for treatment.