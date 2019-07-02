You are here

Saudi Border Guards evacuate injured sailor from Red Sea platform

JEDDAH: Saudi Border Guards took part in a major operation to evacuate a sick and injured sailor from a floating platform in the Red Sea.

The 45-year-old Indian was on board the Djibouti-flagged Al-Sultan, located about 170 km northwest of Farasan island, off the southwestern Saudi coast.

Border Guards spokesman, Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini, said the Joint Marine Rescue Coordination Center (JMRCC) in Jeddah was alerted by marine services company Alphard Maritime and requested to assist in recovering the patient who had a foot injury, rash, abdominal cramps, and possible internal bleeding.

Under medical advice the sailor was moved onto a platform support boat before being transferred to Border Guards vessel Rafha and then taken to Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Maritime Base in Jazan. An ambulance then took the patient to a hospital in Jazan for treatment.

Topics: Red Sea Saudi Border Guards Farasan Island Jazan

Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah World Fest

Updated 02 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah World Fest

  • Other stars performing at the event will be DJ Steve Aoki and singer Liam Payne
Updated 02 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Rapper Nicki Minaj is to perform in Saudi Arabia as part of the Jeddah World Fest music event.

Minaj will be joined by a host of other global stars including DJ Steve Aoki and English singer Liam Payne, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The concert on July 18 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will be emceed by the MTV duo who go by the names R3WIRE & VARSKI.

More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Robert Quirke, president of the event promotersers ROQU Media International, said: “Jeddah World Fest is the first ever international festival of its kind in this country which is really spectacular and the fact that it’s right here in Jeddah makes it even more special.”

Raed Abuzinada, sector development chief at the General Entertainment Authority and Director General of the Jeddah Season festival, during which the event takes place, said the “unbelievable huge event will be a great platform for local performers to perform with A-Star celebrities and performers.”

Tickets are on sale here: www.jeddahworldfest.com

Topics: Nicki Minaj Jeddah Worl Fest JEDDAH SEASON

