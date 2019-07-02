You are here

﻿

Greek police arrest suspected Israeli fraudster

Israeli Shimon Hayut, who falsely presented himself on dating app Tinder as the son of billionaire Lev Leviev, was arrested in Greece during a joint operation between Interpol and Israel Police. (EPA)
  • Suspect has been named in news reports as 28-year-old Shimon Hayut, an alleged swindler who duped women on the Tinder dating site
  • Hayut presented himself as the son of an Israeli multi-millionaire and had defrauded women in Norway, Finland and Sweden
ATHENS: Police in Greece on Tuesday said they had arrested an Israeli man accused of fraud, named in media reports as the “Tinder swindler” who allegedly defrauded European women he met on the dating site.
“A 28-year-old Israeli man was arrested on June 28 at Athens International Airport whilst attempting to leave,” a police source told AFP.
“He was traveling on a false Israeli passport. We were in contact with Interpol to confirm his identity, and there was an international warrant from Israel concerning fraud, theft and forgery,” the source added.
“His identity was confirmed by Interpol on Monday. Extradition procedures to Israel have been initiated,” the official said. Police however declined to reveal his identity.
The suspect has been described in news reports as 28-year-old Shimon Hayut, an alleged swindler who duped women on the Tinder dating site.
According to Norway’s Verdens Gang newspaper, the suspect presented himself as the son of an Israeli multi-millionaire and had defrauded women in Norway, Finland and Sweden out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Limited US military assistance will resume to some Somali troops

  • The aid would include food, fuel and limited non-lethal equipment to a single unit of the Somali National Army
  • Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when warlords overthrew a clan dictator then turned on each other
NAIROBI: The United States is resuming some assistance to a unit of the Somali military that is not working directly with US forces, US officials said on Tuesday, around 18 months after aid was suspended to such units over widespread corruption concerns.
The assistance, part of US military aid to the country aimed at helping the government fend off Islamist insurgents, was suspended in December 2017 after the Somali military was unable to account for food and fuel.
US and Somali investigators visiting bases also found far fewer soldiers than had been reported. Many of the men present were missing their guns, indicating they were not ready for active duty.
The resumption of assistance of units not working directly with US forces will be on a pilot basis, a press release from the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu said.
"On the basis of internal reforms made by the Federal Government of Somalia and an inspection of the recipient unit, the United States assesses that the Federal Government of Somalia and the SNA (Somali National Army) have undertaken significant efforts to improve accountability over donor resources," the release said.
The aid would include food, fuel and limited non-lethal equipment to a single unit of the Somali National Army, a spokeswoman for the embassy told Reuters in an email.
"The Department (of State) intends to implement a robust monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure accountability, including through the use of third-party monitors to conduct physical site inspections to confirm end-user receipt and use," she said.
The aid suspension did not affect some Somali military units, like the Special Forces group Danab that is trained directly by US forces.
Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when warlords overthrew a clan dictator then turned on each other. The US also helps fund an African Union force that is supporting the weak, U.N.-backed government against Islamist insurgent group al Shabaab.

