You are here

  • Home
  • Libyan official says airstrike kills 40 migrants in Tripoli
﻿

Libyan official says airstrike kills 40 migrants in Tripoli

Emergency workers arrive to the scene were an airstrike killed nearly 40 at Tajoura Detention Center, east of Tripoli on early July 3, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
AP
0

Libyan official says airstrike kills 40 migrants in Tripoli

Updated 03 July 2019
AP
0

BENGHAZI, Libya: An airstrike hit a detention center for migrants early Wednesday in the Libyan capital, killing at least 40 people, a health official in the country’s UN-supported government said.
The airstrike targeting the detention center in Tripoli’s Tajoura neighborhood also wounded 80 migrants, said Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry. Merset posted photos of migrants who were being taken in ambulances to hospitals.
Footage circulating online and said to be from inside the migrant detention center showed horrific images of blood and body parts mixed with rubble and migrants’ belongings.
The UN refugee agency in Libya condemned the airstrike on the detention center, which houses 616 migrants and refugees.
The Tripoli-based government blamed the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, for the airstrike and called for the UN support mission in Libya to establish a fact-finding committee to investigate.
A spokesman for Haftar forces did not immediately answer phone calls and messages seeking comment. Local media reported that LNA had launched airstrikes against a militia camp near the detention center.
The LNA launched an offensive against the weak Tripoli-based government in April. Haftar’s forces control much of the country’s east and south but were dealt a significant blow last week when militias allied with the Tripoli government reclaimed the strategic town of Gharyan, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the capital.
Gharyan had been a key supply route for the LNA forces.
The fighting for Tripoli has threatened to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the 2011 conflict that ousted longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi and led to his death.
At least 6,000 migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and other nations are locked in dozens of detention facilities in Libya that are run by militias accused of torture and other human rights abuses. Most of the migrants were apprehended by European Union-funded and -trained Libyan coast guards while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.
The detention centers have limited food and other supplies for the migrants, who made often-arduous journeys at the mercy of abusive traffickers who hold them for ransom money from families back home.
The UN refugee agency has said that more than 3,000 migrants are in danger because they are held in detention centers close to the front lines between Haftar’s forces and the militias allied with the Tripoli government.
Libya became a major crossing point for migrants to Europe after the 2011 ouster and killing of Qaddafi, when the North African nation was thrown into chaos, armed militias proliferated and central authority fell apart.
 

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Related

0
Middle-East
Amman urges Libya to secure release of abducted Jordanians
0
Middle-East
Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed

Iran warns it will increase nuclear enrichment within days

Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
AP
0

Iran warns it will increase nuclear enrichment within days

  • President Hassan Rouhani’s comments further increases pressure on European partners to salvage the unraveling 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to offer a way around intense US sanctions targeting the country.

The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US over the deal, which President Donald Trump pulled America from over a year ago.

Authorities on Monday acknowledged Iran broke through a limit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment closes the estimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for a nuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought to prevent.

Meanwhile, the US has rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a US military surveillance drone. On Wednesday, Iran marked the shootdown by the US Navy of an Iranian passenger jet in 1988, a mistake that killed 290 people and shows the danger of miscalculation in the current crisis.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Rouhani’s comments seemed to signal that Europe has yet to offer Iran anything to alleviate the pain of the renewed US sanctions targeting its oil industry and top officials.

Iran’s nuclear deal currently bars it from enriching uranium above 3.67 percent, which is enough for nuclear power plants but far below the 90 percent needed for weapon-grade levels.

“In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, we will take over 3.67,” Rouhani said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, relatives of those killed in the 1988 downing of the Iranian passenger jet threw flowers into the Strait of Hormuz in mourning.

Iranian state television aired footage of mourners in the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled around them. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.

The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the US Navy remains one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America. The US Navy’s mistaken missile fire killed 290 people.

Topics: Iran iran tension Iran tensions Iran nuclear deal

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards chief says enemy focused on economic conflict
0
Middle-East
Iran faces new global sanctions for breaching 2015 nuclear deal

Latest updates

Iran warns it will increase nuclear enrichment within days
0
Trump: ‘Sad time’ after controversial 2020 census change abandoned
0
Indian police begin airlifting bodies of seven climbers killed in avalanche
0
Iran Guards chief says enemy focused on economic conflict
0
Iran marks 1988 US downing of passenger jet
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.