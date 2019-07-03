You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar court drops case against journalist
﻿

Myanmar court drops case against journalist

Swe Win, center, the editor of Myanmar Now, is escorted to a court by police in Mandalay on July 31, 2017 for his hearing over allegations of violating the Myanmar’s telecommunications law. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
0

Myanmar court drops case against journalist

  • Myanmar Now editor Swe Win had been on trial for two years
  • Myanmar is currently ranked 138th in the world for press freedom
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
0

YANGON: A prominent Myanmar journalist accused of defaming a hard-line nationalist monk dubbed the “Buddhist Bin Laden” has had the case against him dropped, his lawyer said.
Myanmar Now editor Swe Win had been on trial for two years after posting an article on Facebook criticizing the preacher abbot Wirathu.
The monk is notorious for spewing Islamophobic vitriol, in particular against the Rohingya minority, and is now himself on-the-run from the law.
His supporters in 2017 pressed charges against the journalist under the country’s telecommunications law, often used against reporters and activists.
But the court dismissed the case Tuesday, Swe Win’s lawyer Ywut Nu Aung said.
“All charges were completely dropped,” she said, explaining that four prosecution witnesses had contravened court orders to turn up more than 20 times.
The article posted by Swe Win quoted an abbot calling for Wirathu to be expelled from monkhood for publicly praising the killers of a respected Muslim lawyer.
Ko Ni, a close confidant of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was shot dead in January 2017 while cradling his grandson.
Swe Win said Wednesday he was relieved his ordeal was over but said the court should never have accepted the case.
“Criticizing someone for praising a murder is not a crime,” he said.
Describing the emotional and financial burden on him and his family, Swe Win said he made the 16-hour return trip from Yangon to the Mandalay court 71 times in two years.
Wirathu’s supporters have vowed to continue the legal fight against the reporter.
The abbot himself is currently facing charges for sedition but remains at large.
He recently gave several provocative speeches at nationalist rallies, making obscene remarks about Suu Kyi and urging people to worship soldiers like “Buddha.”
Facebook blacklisted him last year for his incendiary posts against the Rohingya.
Rights groups say the posts helped whip up animosity, laying foundations for a military crackdown in 2017 that forced some 740,000 to flee to Bangladesh.
The dismissal of the case against Swe Win was likely because of the government’s “new, highly negative view” of Wirathu rather than any commitment to freedom of expression, Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch said.
Myanmar is currently ranked 138th in the world for press freedom with the number of defamation cases dramatically rising since Suu Kyi’s government came to power in 2016.

Topics: media Myanmar

Related

0
Media
Jailed Reuters journalists in Myanmar win UN press freedom prize
0
Media
UN fears Myanmar human rights abuses in Internet shutdown

Britain’s BBC says three women break into top-10 earners after pay row

The BBC said its weekly global reach had increased by 13% to 426 million people, helped by programs such as Blue Planet II. (SPA)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

Britain’s BBC says three women break into top-10 earners after pay row

  • The BBC said its weekly global reach had increased by 13% to 426 million people, helped by programs such as Blue Planet II
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: The BBC said three women — Claudia Winkleman, Vanessa Feltz and Zoe Ball — had joined the list of its top 10 paid stars, a change the publicly funded British broadcaster said demonstrated the progress it was making in closing its gender pay gap.
The BBC was criticized two years ago when it was forced to disclose that 75% of its staff paid more than 150,000 pounds a year were men, with its highest 10 earners all men.
The corporation’s Director-General Tony Hall said the broadcaster had “turned the corner” on gender pay.
“When we first published the figures for top talent, there was a 75:25 split between men and women,” he said on Tuesday.
“The projection for 2019/20 is now 55:45. This is significant change. The task is not complete, we are not complacent, but we are well on our way.”
The broadcaster was compelled by the government to disclose the salaries of its on-screen talent, a move that revealed the gender pay gap. Prime minister Theresa May was one of those to criticize it, saying it was paying women less for doing the same job as the men.
Gary Lineker, the face of BBC soccer and a former England striker, was again the top earner, with a salary up to 1.75 million pounds ($2.2 million) for presenting “Match of the Day” and the broadcaster’s World Cup coverage.
BBC Radio Two breakfast presenter Chris Evans, who left in December to join a commercial radio station, earned between 1.25 and 1.255 million pounds, and chatshow host and radio broadcaster Graham Norton was third on 610,000-614,999 pounds.
Zoe Ball, Evans’s replacement on the BBC’s highest-rated radio program, earned 370,000 to 374,999 pounds, the same as TV and radio presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Vanessa Feltz earned 355,000 to 359,999 pounds for shows on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London.
“I’d like to congratulate the three women who have made it into the top 10,” said Jane Garvey, presenter of BBC Radio’s “Woman’s Hour” show and a campaigner for equal pay.
“That’s 30% of the top 10. Of course it would be nice if it was 50, or maybe even more than that.”
The broadcaster, which in 2018/19 received 3.69 billion pounds in license fees — a 154.50 pound tax on all television-watching households, said the gender pay gap across the organization had also fallen. It dropped from 9.3% in 2017 to 6.7% in the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Hall said the BBC, which was founded in 1922, was holding its own against the big streaming giants, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, with 91% of British adults using its TV, radio and online services every week.
The BBC also said its weekly global reach had increased by 13% to 426 million people, helped by programs such as Blue Planet II.
The David Attenborough program, which highlighted the issue of plastic pollution in the oceans, had reached three quarters of a billion people, it said. 

Topics: BBC London

Related

0
World
BBC radio presenter Danny Baker sacked for 'racist' royal baby tweet
0
Media
Iran BBC reprisals trigger media ouctry

Latest updates

Kushner wants ‘pragmatic’ solution on Palestinian refugees
0
Overcrowded boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing 8
0
Son of the ruler of Sharjah buried, fashion brand pays tribute
0
War and turmoil in MENA region hitting youth job prospects, experts warn
0
Fashion week fixture Nora Attal is in high demand in Paris
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.