Japan offers to be 'honest broker' for Palestinian-Israeli peace

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono is actively advocating a bigger political role for his country in the Arab world. (AN Photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Japan offers to be ‘honest broker’ for Palestinian-Israeli peace

  Kushner economic plan is good start and Tokyo keen to get involved, foreign minister tells Arab News
  Japan also wants to expand ties with Saudi Arabia beyond existing agreements on industry and energy
Updated 16 sec ago
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
TOKYO: While most world powers either intervene reluctantly in Middle Eastern affairs or avoid the region altogether, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono is actively advocating a bigger political role for his country in the Arab world.

“We can play an honest broker in the Middle East, as we have no colonial history or negative footprint in the region,” he told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Indeed, regional stability is actually in his country’s national interest, Kono said. “Our energy depends on imports, mostly from the Gulf region. Forty percent of the crude oil we import comes from Saudi Arabia, 80 percent of the crude oil and 20 percent of the gas we import goes through the Strait of Hormuz. So, stability and peace in the Middle East is directly connected to our economy.”

READ MORE: Full transcript of Arab News interview with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

However, Japanese diplomacy recently experienced at first hand the hazards of dealing with some of the region’s rogue players. A Japanese tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman last month during a mediation visit to Tehran by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first visit to Iran by a Japanese leader in over 40 years.

While the US blamed Iran for the attack, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as an “insult to Japan,” Tokyo’s official stance has been calm and reserved, distancing itself from the American accusations for the time being.

“Japan strongly condemns any attack on ships going through the Strait of Hormuz and we strongly condemn Houthi attacks with missiles and drones on Saudi people and Saudi facilities,” Kono said.

When further probed on what Japan’s reaction would be if such an incident were to occur again, he told Arab News he hoped there would be no further attacks on ships belonging to any countries.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaking to the Arab News editor-in-chief Faisal J.Abbas in Tokyo. (AN Photo)

As for the outcome of the prime minister’s mediation visit, which aimed to persuade Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the US, Kono said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani had both asserted that Tehran had “no intention” to develop nuclear weapons, and that “nuclear weapons are against the teachings of Islam.”

“So, if that is true, we have nothing to worry about,” the minister said.

Japan also seems interested in trying to resolve another Middle Eastern issue — the lengthy and complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Referring to the US-organized Peace to Prosperity workshop in Bahrain just before the G20 summit in Osaka, Kono praised senior White House adviser Jared Kushner’s efforts and said Tokyo was waiting to see what the political side of his plan entailed.

“We have been communicating with Mr. Kushner and we are now reviewing his economic plan,” he said. “It looks nice, and we need to see what the political side might look like. If the political side is good, I think we should all play some role to get the peace process rolling forward, and we would be very happy to be involved in this process.”

Of course, the Palestinians declined to attend the Manama workshop, citing mistrust in the US agenda. When asked whether Japan, if invited, would be ready to play the role of a political mediator, Kono replied: “Yes, we will be glad to.”

Japan has already been investing heavily in the West Bank, he said. “We have worked with Palestinians, Israelis and Jordanians to set up an industrial park near Jericho and it’s been going very well. Also, Japan set up a framework called the CEAPAD (Conference in Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development) to bring Southeast Asia to this peace process. We wanted to share how we develop the Asian economy, and we want to share our experience with Palestinians and people in the region.”

Kono also spoke of the growing relationship his country enjoys with Saudi Arabia. At the G20 summit in Osaka, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was among the few world leaders granted an exceptional audience with the Japanese prime minister.

FAST FACTS

• 40% - Forty percent of the crude oil Japan imports comes from Saudi Arabia.

• 80% - 80 percent of the crude oil and 20 percent of the gas Japan imports goes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Kono said the talks confirmed the “progress of Japan and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Japanese government and the Japanese private sector are determined to support His Royal Highness’s reform agenda in the Kingdom.”

There is great potential for bilateral ties to go deeper, he said, with a diversified relationship which focused not only on the economy, but on cultural exchange and many other aspects too.

“We should have more exchange of people, and Japanese companies investing in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “There are mega-projects that His Royal Highness is taking leadership on, and we hope many Japanese companies participate in these projects, as well as increase Saudi investment into Japan, and not limited to the economy; we hope to receive more Saudi students coming to study in Japanese universities and we’ll be happy to send Japanese students to Saudi Arabia.”

Kono has met Crown Prince Mohammed on numerous occasions, and he sees many similarities between what Vision 2030 is trying to achieve in Saudi Arabia and what Japan has already achieved.

“His Royal Highness is very much interested in keeping Saudi history and tradition but at the same time to develop the Saudi economy and society. This is similar to what Japan has been doing. We introduced Western technology and the idea of democracy, but at the same time we have kept Japanese values, traditions and the Japanese way of life.

“There is a lot in common between Arab culture and our culture, like respecting elders or putting importance on family. So we would be very happy to share our experience and work with his vision.”

 

Rocky road to bridging Palestinian political divide

Updated 04 July 2019
HAZEM BALOUSHA
Rocky road to bridging Palestinian political divide

  Proposal submitted to hold parliamentary elections 'to restore national unity'
Updated 04 July 2019
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: The idea of holding legislative elections in Palestine does not seem to have inspired Hamas and other factions as a solution to the political divide between the West Bank and Gaza Strip since 2007.

Hamas requires simultaneous elections, including the Palestinian Legislative Council and the presidency, with the possibility of postponing the elections of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) for some time.

Palestinian presidential adviser for international relations, Nabil Shaath, revealed that Fatah had submitted a proposal to hold elections to the Palestinian Parliament “to restore national unity and end the division” after years of failure to implement the various agreements reached by Hamas and Fatah with Egyptian help.

Shaath said that Fatah was waiting for an official response from Hamas during the upcoming visit of the Egyptian security delegation. The proposal included the holding of legislative elections in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, with the participation of all factions, to form a government according to the proportion of each faction of votes and the result obtained in the elections.

Cairo and other Arab countries have been trying to mediate between Hamas and Fatah for many years, most recently in October 2017, which partially restored the Palestinian government to the Gaza Strip but failed after an assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in March 2018.

Hamas spokesman in Gaza, Hazem Qasem, did not find in the offer of Fateh by Shaath an optimal solution to end the division, describing the proposal as a “political injustice,” and accusing Fateh of a lack of seriousness and continued evasion of the reconciliation, especially with regard to the agreement signed in Cairo in 2011.

Qasem pointed out that the presidential and legislative elections needed to be synchronized in order to “renew the different legitimacy.”

He told Arab News: “Elections need to prepare the situation to ensure transparency. It is unreasonable to hold elections under political arrests in the West Bank and without a consensus election law.”

The Constitutional Court in Ramallah issued a decision some months ago to dissolve the Legislative Council, which was dominated by a Hamas majority during the last elections in 2006, and effectively expired in 2010.

A member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, Khaled Al-Batsh, told Arab News: “A national meeting should be held quickly for all secretary-generals of Palestinian factions and parties to agree to hold legislative and presidential elections and a national council of PLO and restore the role of the Palestine Liberation Organization.”

He called for the holding of general presidential and legislative elections and a national council as part of the reconciliation agreement signed in 2011, stressing that “if the elections came in a national context, we will support it, but our participation will be limited to PLO.”

Talal Abu Zarifa, a political bureau member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said that the holding of legislative elections only, was not an ideal option to overcome the bitter reality of division.

He told Arab News: “The DFLP believes that the re-correction of the Palestinian political system requires elections for the presidency, the legislature and the National Council, simultaneously, national consensus, on the basis of full proportional representation, and any other option is a waste of time.”

The declared positions may not be final, other interests might make changes. The reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah has entered into several stages. The two parties are not eager to reach unity, while accusing each other of obstructing it.

Political analyst Hani Habib believes that without internal understandings, genuine reconciliation and sincere will to implement the previous agreements, it would be difficult to agree on any form of elections, despite rumors of an Egyptian approach to propose the first legislative elections and agreeing to postpone the presidential elections to a specific time.

“The agreement on holding the elections requires good preparation in terms of drafting the election law, unifying the judicial system, which suffers a sharp division in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and also agrees on the competence of the security bodies that protect the conduct of elections,” Habib added.

He stressed that there was Egyptian anger at the lack of commitment of the two rivals to understandings and agreements, sponsored by Cairo, by the delay in the implementation of the obligations imposed by the agreements.

Habib said that the solution to the internal Palestinian problem lay in identifying practical mechanisms and a timetable for the implementation of the reconciliation agreement signed in Cairo in 2017, if there was a genuine and sincere will of all parties.

Topics: Palestine Liberation Organization Palestine gaza city Hamas West Bank Gaza strip

