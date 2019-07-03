Debut euro bond ‘highlights Kingdom’s market strength’

You are here

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the euro-denominated issue comes as part of efforts by the PDMO to provide the Kingdom with the best possible short, medium and long-term financing costs. (Reuters)
RIYADH: The successful pricing of Saudi Arabia’s first euro-denominated bond confirms the Kingdom’s leading position in regional and international stock markets, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

Al-Jadaan said the euro-denominated issue — part of the Saudi Arabia’s international program for issuing debt instruments — comes as part of efforts by the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) to provide the Kingdom with the best possible short, medium and long-term financing costs with risks consistent with its financial policies.

These policies aim to optimize state assets and innovative financing, as well as ensure the Kingdom’s access to international markets and fair pricing, he said.

The minister said the PDMO has received subscription applications in excess of €13.5 billion ($14.7 billion), highlighting strong demand from investors in the EU, as well as the confidence European investors have in the Saudi government’s securities.

The PDMO managed to narrow the range of pricing until it reached a steady yield of 0.78 percent in the eight-year segment and 2.04 percent in the 20-year segment, Al-Jadaan added.

“Some of the advantages of the euro bond offering by the Kingdom are to increase investor diversification, as some investors invest only in the euro currency,” he said. “The high demand showed that Saudi Arabia’s economic strength enables it to enter markets at any time and, in the long term, to diversify sources of funding.”

Al-Jadaan said that the PDMO at the Finance Ministry carried out a promotional campaign in eight European cities  — London, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, the Hague, Zurich and Munich — that included several meetings during which 77 European investors were interviewed.

The total amount of the offering was €3 billion, divided into two tranches as follows: €1 billion for eight-year bonds maturing in 2027, and €2 billion for 20-year bonds maturing in 2039.

Welcoming the decision, leading Saudi economist Talat Zaki Hafiz said: “I believe it is prudent action from the Saudi government to raise bonds in different currencies.”

He said tapping new debt markets will serve the Kingdom’s interest in terms of competitiveness — pricing, and terms and conditions — as well as satisfying its financial needs.

On the likelihood of new bond issue, Hafiz said it will depend on the government plan to finance any deficit in its budget.

“If the intention of the government (is) to borrow, it still can do so due to its excellent credit ratings and the low debt/GDP ratio, the lowest among the G20 members,” Hafiz said.

Talat said that investor appetite for Saudi bonds is high.

“The international debt markets have always valued, greatly appreciated and welcomed investing in Saudi Arabia’s bonds due to its excellent credit ratings announced by reputable international credit agencies, such as Fitch and S&P,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Jadaan euro bond economy 2030 2030 Economy

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

Topics: CBRE Telford Homes United Kingdom real estate

