Samsung faces deceptive advertising charges in France after activists target corporate pledge

Activist groups accuse Samsung factories of using underage labor. (Reuters)
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
Samsung Electronics is the world's largest maker of smartphones

  • Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest maker of smartphones
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
PARIS: The French subsidiary of Samsung Electronics is facing charges of deceptive marketing over its corporate ethics pledges after local activists complained that the smartphone giant’s practices in its factories, including the use of underage labor, violated human rights, two NGOs said Wednesday.

The preliminary charges were lodged in April against the South Korean firm by a Paris investigating magistrate following a complaint by two French activist groups: Sherpa and ActionAid France — Peuples Solidaires.

The complaint directly to the investigating magistrate circumvents prosecutors, who declined to pursue similar complaints by activists.

“This is the first time in France that it was recognized that corporate ethics pledges may be considered marketing practices that are binding on a firm,” the activist groups said.

In their complaint filed in June 2018, a copy of which was viewed by AFP, the groups accused Samsung of not respecting the ethics pledges it makes on its website.

Samsung declares on its website that in addition to complying with local laws and regulations it is also committed to applying a strict global code of conduct and practicing ethical management.

“We respect the basic human rights of all people. Forced labor, wage exploitation and child slavery are not allowed under any circumstances,” Samsung said on its website.

The activists argued that as the corporate ethics pledge was available to French consumers, the nation’s justice system was competent to handle the criminal complaint.

Based on reports by non-governmental organizations that visited Samsung factories in China, South Korea and Vietnam, the activist groups alleged that the firm was employing children under the age of 16.

They also alleged that the firm practiced abusive working hours, that housing and labor conditions failed to meet basic conditions of human dignity, and put workers in danger.

Samsung was not immediately available to comment.

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain's build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

