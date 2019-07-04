You are here

Muslim World League launches humanitarian projects in Ghana

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa announces sponsorship of thousands of orphans in Ghana. (SPA)
Updated 04 July 2019
SPA
Muslim World League launches humanitarian projects in Ghana

  • Aims to support victims of crises without religious or political discrimination
Updated 04 July 2019
SPA
GHANA: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has launched development and pastoral projects in Ghana with the support of government and religious figures.

He participated in the MWL’s International Festival of Orphans. This was attended by thousands of orphans at El Wak Stadium, alongside the Ghanaian minister of gender, child and social protection, where Al-Issa announced MWL’s sponsorship of thousands of orphans and the establishment of a vocational and technical center dedicated to them.

“This comes as part of the huge program implemented by the MWL in Africa to support the continent’s affected, poor and victims of crises and disasters without any religious, ethnic or political discrimination,” MWL spokesperson, Abdulwahab bin Mohammed Al-Shehri said. “It covers projects to provide fresh water, food baskets, medical services, orphan care and mosques that benefit the continent’s Muslims.”

“The MWL gives special importance to orphans, considered one of the most vulnerable categories and subject to various problems particularly in poor societies due to the absence of one or both parents. That is why the MWL launched its international humanitarian project, through which it provides thousands of orphans from numerous countries with support and financial, health, social and educational care.”

“The MWL became one of the most prominent international actors concerned with water after it dug thousands of wells, set up water networks, provided purification plants and organized programs to raise awareness about the importance of water resources.”

“In this framework, Al-Issa inaugurated a project to supply a large portion of deprived people with fresh water, where they previously had to travel long distances to bring drinkable water,” Al-Shehri said.

“He also inaugurated one of the largest mosques built by the MWL to serve thousands of Muslims in Ghana before launching the medical campaign to combat eye diseases, which aims at treating hundreds of beneficiaries in the framework of a project to fight blindness in Africa,” Al-Shehri said.

These projects are a continuation of the MWL’s series of programs and initiatives in Africa. They generate from its belief in its global humanitarian role and to strengthen its alliances and agreements with official bodies, civil society and humanitarian organizations.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Ghana Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa orphans

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

