Saudi fund leads the way on empowering women

﻿

The panel was part of Diversity Council conference in the MENA, which promotes women’s leadership role. (Supplied)
DUBAI: The proportion of women in the Saudi Industrial Development Fund workforce has increased from none to 13 percent in the past two years, the assistant director general for strategic planning and business development said on Wednesday.

The fund hired women in various positions, including as directors and managers, and across different organizations.

“We are very proud of this, we have been very, very busy, honestly, with everything that is happening in the Kingdom with Vision 2030,” said Noor Shabib.

She was speaking during a panel discussion entitled “A Business Priority: Empowering Women Leaders” during the Diversity Council conference, in Dubai.

Shabib is the first female senior executive in the fund, "plan(s) to increase contributions relative to GDP in industry, mining, logistics, and energy to $320 billion by 2030."

“Our ambition… is to attract the top talent,” she said, adding that allowing women to join the workforce means companies have a wider selection to ensure they are hiring the best candidates.

Shabib believes there are certain prerequisites that make it easier to empower women, such as support of top leadership, taking chances on women leaders, and providing a supportive and safe environment for them to work and lead. “And, I think if I was to summarize everything… (it) is to empower, listen and adjust,” she said.

Shabib was joined by the founder of the international Diversity Council Tine Willumsen, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE Dena Assaf, and du CEO Osman Sultan, who gave their own inputs on how to help women reach leadership positions in business.

One of the tools is creating alliances between companies. “Every company has their own initiatives, their own milestones, but, when you are there together, you are a force, and it also creates a bit of competition,” Willumsen said.

Diversity is not only about gender though — it is also about experience and age, she added. Willumsen advised companies to be more courageous and hire based on potential rather than experience.

Other important factors are mentorship and the development of leadership pipelines.

Sometimes having specific initiatives to improve gender inclusivity may push companies to fill out seats with the required population just to check a box, Assaf warned. It is important to create sustainable solutions and ways for younger women to be promoted, she added.

The leadership pipeline is a model that creates a clear and visible system that identifies possible candidates for succession as well as the required process for their development. On the other hand, Sultan said there is no set of rules that defines how to promote women into leadership roles, as it is specific for each company and situation.

“There is input and output there, of course you can establish rules,” he added.

Other panelists discussed the specific challenges of the inclusion of women in leadership roles in Saudi Arabia. One of the particular problems in the Kingdom is the mainstream local culture, according to Xavier Anglada, the managing director of Accenture. There is a top-down effort of inclusion in Saudi Arabia, as the rulers push for women to become part of the workforce, but “there is a cultural challenge,” Anglada added.

The prevailing culture still dictates that women must prioritize family life, marriage and children above having a career.

The Diversity Council started in Denmark, but the solutions that were applied there need to be culturally filtered to fit the region’s specific needs and requirements, Willumsen said.

In fact, the changes in the region may actually provide an opportunity for the West to learn, especially on the cultural points of disagreement. “We have to understand what the thinking is, because that type of thinking can actually bring us further,” Danish Ambassador to the Kingdom Ole Moesby said.

He added that, over the past two years, he has witnessed change at a great pace in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Diversity Council

Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 

Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassam
0

Saudi Arabia to stage largest pavilion at 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi 

  • Saudi organizations including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Electricity, ACWA Power, KAPSARC, SAGIA, the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and KACARE are expected to participate
  • Saudi Arabia will host a 1,400 square meter pavilion, presenting the services of over 20 organizations from the energy sector
Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassam
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will have the largest pavilion at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.
The minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Khalid Al-Falih, will lead the Kingdom’s delegation.
Saudi Arabia will host a 1,400 square meter pavilion, presenting the services of over 20 organizations from the energy sector.
Saudi organizations including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Electricity, ACWA Power, KAPSARC, SAGIA, the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and KACARE are expected to participate.
The congress, which will be be held between 9-12 Sept at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, will see a range of high-profile speakers from Saudi Arabia share their expertise with delegates.
These speakers include industry leaders such as Abdul-Aziz bin Salman, state minister for energy affairs, Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Bin Mohammed Al-Shibani, general director of the Saudi National Renewable Energy Program, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power International, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan, president of KACARE and Adam Edward Sieminski, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 
The congress will be attended by more than 10,000 energy stakeholders from around the world. 
Being held under the theme “Energy for Prosperity,” the congress will be a global leadership forum that drives dialogue on critical issues facing the energy sector and defines the strategy for a sustainable energy future.

Topics: world energy congress Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia

