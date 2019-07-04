You are here

Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved

Sudanese protesters chant slogans demanding civilian rule on June 29, 2019 at the end of a rally in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman in which the chief of the military council delivered a speech. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved

  • Talks finally resumed Wednesday after intense mediation by Ethiopian and African Union envoys, who have put forward a draft proposal to break the deadlock
  • Tensions further surged between the generals and protest leaders after a deadly pre-dawn raid on a longstanding protest camp in Khartoum on June 3 killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds
Updated 04 July 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Talks between Sudan’s ruling generals and protest leaders, held after weeks of standoff following a deadly crackdown on protesters, enter a second day Thursday with the key issue of forming a new governing body still unresolved.
Sudan has been rocked by a political crisis since the army ousted longtime ruler Omar Al-Bashir in April on the back of widespread protests, with the ruling generals resisting demonstrators’ demands to hand power to a civilian administration.
The generals had previously agreed over a broad civilian structure, but talks between the two sides collapsed in May following a disagreement over who should lead an overall new governing body — a civilian or a soldier.
Tensions further surged between the generals and protest leaders after a deadly pre-dawn raid on a longstanding protest camp in Khartoum on June 3 killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds.
Talks finally resumed Wednesday after intense mediation by Ethiopian and African Union envoys, who have put forward a draft proposal to break the deadlock.
The two sides were due to meet again on Thursday evening.
“The discussion will be about who heads the sovereign council,” a prominent protest leader who is part of the talks, Ahmed Al-Rabie, told AFP, referring to the governing body.
He said the ruling military council that took power after Bashir’s ouster insists the head of the new governing body be from the army.
“We believe that symbolically the head of the state must be a civilian,” Rabie said.
For weeks this issue has rocked Sudan, extending the political crisis triggered since the fall of Bashir.
The joint Ethiopian and African Union blueprint calls for a civilian-majority ruling body.
On Wednesday, the first day of the latest round of talks, the two sides did not discuss the crucial issue of the governing body.
“The parties conducted responsible negotiations and agreed on some issues,” African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters overnight after long hours of talks held at a luxury hotel in the capital.
“There’s a decision taken to release all political detainees.”
A group of 235 fighters from a faction of a Darfur rebel group that is part of the protest movement were released later on Thursday.
They were freed from Al-Huda prison in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum across the Nile river, an AFP correspondent reported, adding that many relatives had arrived to receive the fighters.
Protest leaders have exerted pressure on the generals since the June 3 raid on the mass sit-in outside army headquarters.
The raid was carried out by men in military fatigues.
The ruling military council insists it did not order the violent dispersal of the sit-in.
At least 136 people have been killed across the country since the raid, including more than 100 on June 3, according to doctors close to the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change.
The health ministry says 78 people have been killed nationwide over the same period.
On Sunday, protest leaders managed to mobilize tens of thousands of supporters in the first mass protest against the generals since the raid.
The mass rally had been seen as a test for the protest leaders’ ability to mobilize crowds after the generals imposed a widespread Internet blackout and deployed security forces in the capital’s key squares and districts, its twin city Omdurman and other towns and villages.
Protest leaders have further upped the pressure on the generals by calling for a similar mass protest on July 13, to be followed by a nationwide civil disobedience campaign a day later.
The campaign, if observed, would be the second such agitation since the June 3 raid.
The first, held between June 9 and 11, paralyzed the country, hitting an already dilapidated economy hard.

Topics: Sudan

0
Lebanon’s precious gems lose their shine amid Syria conflict

Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Lebanon's precious gems lose their shine amid Syria conflict

  • Gold shops are turning to Shawarma and Falafel restaurants, says syndicate chief
  • About 5,000 Lebanese are working in the gold and jewelry trade
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: “The gold and jewelry trade in Lebanon has witnessed a decline in sales ever since the outbreak of the war in Syria in addition to the regional developments, and the situation has worsened in the past two years,” said Antoine Mghani, the president of the Syndicate of Jewelry in Lebanon.

“Gold shops in Burj Hammoud, which is dominated by Armenians and where tens of young people work as goldsmiths, have begun to shut down. Gold shops are turning to Shawarma and Falafel restaurants,” he said. 

“These young craftsmen are seeking to emigrate to the United States after obtaining passports from Armenia, which makes it easier for them to obtain immigration visas to the United States.”

The gold and diamond markets in Lebanon are concentrated in Beirut, Tripoli (North Lebanon), Jounieh (Mount Lebanon) and other areas. 

The syndicate, which is supposed to embrace all workers in this field, has been divided since the 1980s as a result of the civil war. Mghani estimates the number of people working in the gold and jewelry trade at about 5,000 Lebanese. 

Only about 400 are members of his syndicate, while Beirut’s gold dealers belong to a different one. There are 12 gold-processing plants in Lebanon and some of the goldsmith’s shops have been operating for 120 years.

The two syndicates protect the stakeholders before the law. 

Pictures and specifications of stolen jewelry are shared between them, so that they don’t buy any stolen merchandise. Lebanon, which shares most of its borders Syria, is open to smuggling operations of stolen goods that are being discharged in the Lebanese market.

“The owners of stolen jewelry from Syria who wish to sell them in Lebanon head to the shops that are the closest to the borders between the two countries, instead of going to Beirut, where there is more vigilance and greater caution by shop owners,” said a Syrian diamond dealer at the Beirut gold market, who wished to remain anonymous.

“A young Lebanese man visited me a few months back and told me that he was fighting in Syria while revealing a 7-carat diamond he wanted to sell,” said another Lebanese diamond dealer in the same market, also on condition of anonymity.

The dealer said that he refused to buy the diamond. “I do not buy stolen goods and I do not buy from the thieves. I have a reputation to maintain in the market.”

The president of the Goldsmiths Association in Damascus, Ghassan Jazmati, told the Syrian newspaper Al Watan three months ago: “The gold is being smuggled from Syria to Lebanon and the proof is the Syrian gold with no stamping filling storefronts in Beirut, especially 21-karat gold.”

He added: “Stolen gold in Syria is being turned into alloys to facilitate its sale, and usually the stolen goods in Lebanon are being discharged in Syria or in Lebanese areas where the state has no full control. There is chaos in Syria and the borders are open between us. There are both legal and illegal crossings. The Syrian refugees have carried their gold with them to Lebanon as their savings, and distinguishing between a thief and a rightful owner requires the seller’s good eye.”

Bilal Ghandour, a gold and diamond dealer, said: “Syrian workers in Lebanon are transferring their savings into 21-karat gold because its value does not drop when they wish to sell. During the period of Syrian resurgence in Lebanon, our business bloomed, whereas in light of the restrictions on Syrian workers, their gold purchasing power has diminished.”

As for stolen gold from Syria and attempts to sell it in Lebanon, Ghandour stressed: “We cannot know whether it is stolen or not, but we usually ask for a receipt and rely on our assessment of the person wishing to sell.”

Mghani confirms Lebanon’s commitment to the Kimberley Process to prevent the sale and purchase of blood diamonds: “Lebanon is committed to international agreements and is working hard in coordination with the central bank to clean up any similar situations.”

On the possibility of money laundering through the gold and diamond dealership, Mghani said: “Money laundering needs a strong discharge, and this is not available in Lebanon.”

There is no law in Lebanon that obliges gold and diamond dealers to join the syndicate, especially since affiliation requires the applicant to be accompanied by 4 or 5 people who know him. 

“Anyone can become a gold seller. He may be a butcher and decide to become a gold seller. He does not need a license like a pharmacist, so there is a bit of disorder in the sector. We need a more active presence from the jewelry department at the Ministry of Economy.”

Topics: Lebanon Syria conflict Beirut Syndicate of Jewelry Mount Lebanon

0
