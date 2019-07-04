New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams

CAIRO: A new training course has started at Al-Azhar Foundation to rehabilitate British and Ethiopian Muslim imams to spread the moderate concept of Islam, enhance the presence of Al-Azhar in Islamic territories around the world and counter extreme ideologies. Al-Azhar is known for its enlightened moderate heritage.

The training course for British imams and scholars began at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on June 23 and continues till July 18.

Jurisprudence

Several young Imams and female teachers are attending. They have been briefed on intensive scientific and jurisprudence material summarizing the history of Al-Azhar and the main pillars of its moderate ideology.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Al-Quossy, vice chairman of the World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates, told Arab News that nowadays the Islamic world needs imams and sheikhs who have the tools of advocacy to spread the genuine religion and the spirit of peace and purity, as well as to emphasize good manners and enlighten people minds with the importance of constructive thoughts instead of destructive ones.

He added that the trainees should spread the true Islamic religion, which resists the ideas of extremists.

The course is presented by senior Al-Azhar scholars and includes a number of key topics, including Al-Azhar’s moderation, countering extreme ideology and spreading the culture of peaceful co-existence and communication to highlight Islam’s tolerance and teaching.

It also provides an integrated and systematic vision to help the sheikhs to understand the issue of extremism at all levels and prepare mosque sheikhs to spread the values of tolerance.

The Azhar imam and supervisor of the courses, Ahmed Hamido, stated that the trainees are learning several sciences and subjects, including “The History of Al-Azhar,” “The linguistic miracles of the Qur’an and Sunnah,” “Media and Extremism,” “Ash’arism and Materedeya” (both are of the main schools of Sunni Islam theology, and considered of the orthodox Sunni creeds) “Belonging and confronting extremism,” “Fatwas and solving contemporary issues,” and “Jurisprudence of Priorities.”

The Azhar sheikh, Saleh Abbas, stated that Al-Azhar and its sponsors help all its students on the course because it represents the symbol of moderation and the lighthouse of science for 1,400 years now, and works on immunizing young Muslims against extreme thoughts and destructive ideas.

The British Imam Asrar Hussein, who is attending the course in Cairo, completed his studies at the University of Karam, an Islamic studies college located in Retford, Nottinghamshire, attached to the branch of World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates in Britain.