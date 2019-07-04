You are here

  • Home
  • New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams
﻿

New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams

A view of Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. (Shutterstock)
Updated 5 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa
0

New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams

  • The training course for British imams and scholars began at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on June 23
Updated 5 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa
0

CAIRO: A new training course has started at Al-Azhar Foundation to rehabilitate British and Ethiopian Muslim imams to spread the moderate concept of Islam, enhance the presence of Al-Azhar in Islamic territories around the world and counter extreme ideologies. Al-Azhar is known for its enlightened moderate heritage. 

The training course for British imams and scholars began at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on June 23 and continues till July 18. 

Jurisprudence

Several young Imams and female teachers are attending. They have been briefed on intensive scientific and jurisprudence material summarizing the history of Al-Azhar and the main pillars of its moderate ideology.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Al-Quossy, vice chairman of the World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates, told Arab News that nowadays the Islamic world needs imams and sheikhs who have the tools of advocacy to spread the genuine religion and the spirit of peace and purity, as well as to emphasize good manners and enlighten people minds with the importance of constructive thoughts instead of destructive ones. 

He added that the trainees should spread the true Islamic religion, which resists the ideas of extremists.

The course is presented by senior Al-Azhar scholars and includes a number of key topics, including Al-Azhar’s moderation, countering extreme ideology and spreading the culture of peaceful co-existence and communication to highlight Islam’s tolerance and teaching. 

It also provides an integrated and systematic vision to help the sheikhs to understand the issue of extremism at all levels and prepare mosque sheikhs to spread the values of tolerance.

The Azhar imam and supervisor of the courses, Ahmed Hamido, stated that the trainees are learning several sciences and subjects, including “The History of Al-Azhar,” “The linguistic miracles of the Qur’an and Sunnah,” “Media and Extremism,” “Ash’arism and Materedeya” (both are of the main schools of Sunni Islam theology, and considered of the orthodox Sunni creeds) “Belonging and confronting extremism,” “Fatwas and solving contemporary issues,” and “Jurisprudence of Priorities.”

The Azhar sheikh, Saleh Abbas, stated that Al-Azhar and its sponsors help all its students on the course because it represents the symbol of moderation and the lighthouse of science for 1,400 years now, and works on immunizing young Muslims against extreme thoughts and destructive ideas.

The British Imam Asrar Hussein, who is attending the course in Cairo, completed his studies at the University of Karam, an Islamic studies college located in Retford, Nottinghamshire, attached to the branch of World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates in Britain.

Topics: Al-Azhar University Al-Azhar Cairo Imams

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Al-Azhar reinstates female student expelled over hug
0
Offbeat
FaceOf: Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb,  Imam of Al-Azhar

Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement

  • Civilians, military to share power on council by rotation
  • Formation of transitional legislative council postponed
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, setting off street celebrations by thousands of people.
The two sides, which have held talks in Khartoum for the past two days, agreed to “establish a sovereign council by rotation between the military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more,” African Union mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt said at a news conference.
They also agreed to form an independent technocratic government and to launch a transparent, independent investigation into violent events in recent weeks.
The two sides agreed to postpone the establishment of a legislative council. They had previously agreed that the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition would take two-thirds of a legislative council’s seats before security forces crushed a sit-in protest on June 3, killing dozens, and talks collapsed
The streets of Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city across the Nile River, erupted in celebration when the news broke, a Reuters witness said. Thousands of people of all ages took to the streets, chanting “Civilian! Civilian! Civilian!“
Young men banged drums, people honked their car horns, and women carrying Sudanese flags ululated in jubilation.
“This agreement opens the way for the formation of the institutions of the transitional authority, and we hope that this is the beginning of a new era,” said Omar Al-Degair, a leader of the FFC.
“We would like to reassure all political forces, armed movements and all those who participated in the change from young men and women … that this agreement will be comprehensive and will not exclude anyone,” said General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council.
“We thank the African and Ethiopian mediators for their efforts and patience. We also thank our brothers in the Forces for Freedom and Change for the good spirit,” said Dagalo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces accused by the FFC of crushing the sit-in.
Opposition medics say more than 100 people were killed in the dispersal and subsequent violence. The government put the death toll at 62.

Topics: Sudan uprising Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Khartoum Omdurman

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters agree to direct talks with ruling generals

Latest updates

Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
0
Egyptian media startup rides wave of interest in podcast
0
TheFace: For Rana Al-Kadi, documenting architectural heritage is a passion worth living for
0
Saudi football pro who had to fight to achieve her goals
0
Saudi minister of Islamic affairs and Tunisia's grand mufti discuss ways of propagating moderation, compassion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.