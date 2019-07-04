You are here

Lebanon’s precious gems lose their shine amid Syria conflict

An aerial view of the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Gold shops are turning to Shawarma and Falafel restaurants, says syndicate chief
  • About 5,000 Lebanese are working in the gold and jewelry trade
BEIRUT: “The gold and jewelry trade in Lebanon has witnessed a decline in sales ever since the outbreak of the war in Syria in addition to the regional developments, and the situation has worsened in the past two years,” said Antoine Mghani, the president of the Syndicate of Jewelry in Lebanon.

“Gold shops in Burj Hammoud, which is dominated by Armenians and where tens of young people work as goldsmiths, have begun to shut down. Gold shops are turning to Shawarma and Falafel restaurants,” he said. 

“These young craftsmen are seeking to emigrate to the United States after obtaining passports from Armenia, which makes it easier for them to obtain immigration visas to the United States.”

The gold and diamond markets in Lebanon are concentrated in Beirut, Tripoli (North Lebanon), Jounieh (Mount Lebanon) and other areas. 

The syndicate, which is supposed to embrace all workers in this field, has been divided since the 1980s as a result of the civil war. Mghani estimates the number of people working in the gold and jewelry trade at about 5,000 Lebanese. 

Only about 400 are members of his syndicate, while Beirut’s gold dealers belong to a different one. There are 12 gold-processing plants in Lebanon and some of the goldsmith’s shops have been operating for 120 years.

The two syndicates protect the stakeholders before the law. 

Pictures and specifications of stolen jewelry are shared between them, so that they don’t buy any stolen merchandise. Lebanon, which shares most of its borders Syria, is open to smuggling operations of stolen goods that are being discharged in the Lebanese market.

“The owners of stolen jewelry from Syria who wish to sell them in Lebanon head to the shops that are the closest to the borders between the two countries, instead of going to Beirut, where there is more vigilance and greater caution by shop owners,” said a Syrian diamond dealer at the Beirut gold market, who wished to remain anonymous.

“A young Lebanese man visited me a few months back and told me that he was fighting in Syria while revealing a 7-carat diamond he wanted to sell,” said another Lebanese diamond dealer in the same market, also on condition of anonymity.

The dealer said that he refused to buy the diamond. “I do not buy stolen goods and I do not buy from the thieves. I have a reputation to maintain in the market.”

The president of the Goldsmiths Association in Damascus, Ghassan Jazmati, told the Syrian newspaper Al Watan three months ago: “The gold is being smuggled from Syria to Lebanon and the proof is the Syrian gold with no stamping filling storefronts in Beirut, especially 21-karat gold.”

He added: “Stolen gold in Syria is being turned into alloys to facilitate its sale, and usually the stolen goods in Lebanon are being discharged in Syria or in Lebanese areas where the state has no full control. There is chaos in Syria and the borders are open between us. There are both legal and illegal crossings. The Syrian refugees have carried their gold with them to Lebanon as their savings, and distinguishing between a thief and a rightful owner requires the seller’s good eye.”

Bilal Ghandour, a gold and diamond dealer, said: “Syrian workers in Lebanon are transferring their savings into 21-karat gold because its value does not drop when they wish to sell. During the period of Syrian resurgence in Lebanon, our business bloomed, whereas in light of the restrictions on Syrian workers, their gold purchasing power has diminished.”

As for stolen gold from Syria and attempts to sell it in Lebanon, Ghandour stressed: “We cannot know whether it is stolen or not, but we usually ask for a receipt and rely on our assessment of the person wishing to sell.”

Mghani confirms Lebanon’s commitment to the Kimberley Process to prevent the sale and purchase of blood diamonds: “Lebanon is committed to international agreements and is working hard in coordination with the central bank to clean up any similar situations.”

On the possibility of money laundering through the gold and diamond dealership, Mghani said: “Money laundering needs a strong discharge, and this is not available in Lebanon.”

There is no law in Lebanon that obliges gold and diamond dealers to join the syndicate, especially since affiliation requires the applicant to be accompanied by 4 or 5 people who know him. 

“Anyone can become a gold seller. He may be a butcher and decide to become a gold seller. He does not need a license like a pharmacist, so there is a bit of disorder in the sector. We need a more active presence from the jewelry department at the Ministry of Economy.”

New courses at Al-Azhar to rehabilitate imams

Mohamed El-Shamaa
  • The training course for British imams and scholars began at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on June 23
CAIRO: A new training course has started at Al-Azhar Foundation to rehabilitate British and Ethiopian Muslim imams to spread the moderate concept of Islam, enhance the presence of Al-Azhar in Islamic territories around the world and counter extreme ideologies. Al-Azhar is known for its enlightened moderate heritage. 

The training course for British imams and scholars began at Al-Azhar University in Cairo on June 23 and continues till July 18. 

Jurisprudence

Several young Imams and female teachers are attending. They have been briefed on intensive scientific and jurisprudence material summarizing the history of Al-Azhar and the main pillars of its moderate ideology.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Al-Quossy, vice chairman of the World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates, told Arab News that nowadays the Islamic world needs imams and sheikhs who have the tools of advocacy to spread the genuine religion and the spirit of peace and purity, as well as to emphasize good manners and enlighten people minds with the importance of constructive thoughts instead of destructive ones. 

He added that the trainees should spread the true Islamic religion, which resists the ideas of extremists.

The course is presented by senior Al-Azhar scholars and includes a number of key topics, including Al-Azhar’s moderation, countering extreme ideology and spreading the culture of peaceful co-existence and communication to highlight Islam’s tolerance and teaching. 

It also provides an integrated and systematic vision to help the sheikhs to understand the issue of extremism at all levels and prepare mosque sheikhs to spread the values of tolerance.

The Azhar imam and supervisor of the courses, Ahmed Hamido, stated that the trainees are learning several sciences and subjects, including “The History of Al-Azhar,” “The linguistic miracles of the Qur’an and Sunnah,” “Media and Extremism,” “Ash’arism and Materedeya” (both are of the main schools of Sunni Islam theology, and considered of the orthodox Sunni creeds) “Belonging and confronting extremism,” “Fatwas and solving contemporary issues,” and “Jurisprudence of Priorities.”

The Azhar sheikh, Saleh Abbas, stated that Al-Azhar and its sponsors help all its students on the course because it represents the symbol of moderation and the lighthouse of science for 1,400 years now, and works on immunizing young Muslims against extreme thoughts and destructive ideas.

The British Imam Asrar Hussein, who is attending the course in Cairo, completed his studies at the University of Karam, an Islamic studies college located in Retford, Nottinghamshire, attached to the branch of World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates in Britain.

