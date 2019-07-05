Saudi minister of Islamic affairs and Tunisia's grand mufti discuss ways of propagating moderation, compassion

JEDDAH: The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, received Othman Battikh, the grand mufti of Tunisia, on Thursday in Jeddah.

Al-Asheikh praised the good relations that bind Saudi Arabia to Tunisia, and their sharing of common interests with regards to matters of great import for Muslims.

“Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is taking care of Islamic affairs and serving Muslims around the world in line with the Kingdom’s leading position in the Islamic world and its special status for Muslims, and the fact that it hosts the Two Holy Mosques,” he said.

He also noted that the king and the crown prince have particular concern for the Tunisian people, and assured his visitor of the keenness of the Saudi Islamic Ministry to mend fences with various Islamic leaders, which comes in line with the Kingdom’s policy to establish the bases for common Islamic action and to spread moderation.

From his side, Battikh said that the Kingdom is the leader of the Islamic world, and is the sponsor of security and faith, and that it has a longstanding history in serving Islam and Muslims and in uniting them against all that threatens security and stability.

He said that the Kingdom’s efforts are evident to everyone, especially since it serves the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and visitors, and that the Tunisian people will never forget the Kingdom’s stances in supporting Tunisia.

Battikh pointed out that the meeting with Al-Asheikh is part of the continuous joint efforts to benefit from the Kingdom’s experience in fighting terrorism and promoting moderation and intellectual security.

The Tunisian mufti concluded by praising the efforts of the Saudi ministry in serving Islamic action around the globe, and in spreading the values of tolerance, and compassion that form an integral part of the Holy Qur’an and the Prophet’s Sunnah.