You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO
﻿

Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO

The attack on the migrant centre left more than 100 people wounded. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO

  • Overall almost 1,000 died after LNA militia started their attacks on the capital
  • IOM official says at least 350 migrants remain in detention centers
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: The casualty toll of an air strike on a detention camp for migrants near the Libyan capital has climbed to 53 dead and 130 wounded, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The UN agency said the deaths in Tuesday night’s strike had raised to almost 1,000 dead and 5,000 wounded the overall toll of an assault on Tripoli launched by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in April.

International Organization for Migration spokesman Joel Millman said six children and at least two migrants due to leave this week under a voluntary repatriation program were among those killed.

Seventeen different nationalities, mainly African, were represented among the 600 migrants at the Tajoura detention center, he told reporters in Geneva.

“According to IOM staff on site Thursday, 350 migrants, among them 20 women and four children, remain in detention there,” said Millman.

Charlie Yaxlie, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also speaking in Geneva, insisted on “a full and independent investigation to determine how this happened, who was responsible, and for those individuals to be held to account.”

“The coordinates of detention centers in Tripoli are well-known to both sides in the conflict, and this was a preventable tragedy that never should have happened,” Yaxlie said.

Topics: Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Libyan Government of National Accords (GNA) migrants

Related

0
Middle-East
Airstrike on Libyan migrant center kills 44 sparking international condemnation
0
Middle-East
UN envoy on migrants criticizes ‘blindness’ of EU on Libya

Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

  • The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face apart from the eyes, comes at a time of heightened security following a June 27 double suicide bombing in Tunis
  • The niqab and other outward shows of Islamic devotion were not tolerated under the regime of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali but have made a comeback since he was toppled in Tunisia's 2011 revolution
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

TUNIS: Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.
It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".
The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face apart from the eyes, comes at a time of heightened security following a June 27 double suicide bombing in Tunis that left two dead and seven wounded.
The interior minister instructed police in February 2014 to step up supervision of the wearing of the niqab as part of anti-terrorism measures, to prevent its use as disguise or to escape justice.
The niqab and other outward shows of Islamic devotion were not tolerated under the regime of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali but have made a comeback since he was toppled in Tunisia's 2011 revolution.

Topics: niqab Tunisia

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisian president Essebsi leaves hospital
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of Islamic affairs and Tunisia's grand mufti discuss ways of propagating moderation, compassion

Latest updates

Doctor held for ‘sterilizing’ women in Sri Lanka was framed: probe
0
Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions
0
Algeria’s ex-police chief detained in corruption probe: state TV
0
Haftar forces shoot down unity government plane
0
UK police arrested Swedish woman suspected of terrorism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.