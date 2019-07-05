You are here

  • Home
  • UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site
﻿

UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site

1 / 6
A view of the Ishtar Gate at the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (File/AFP)
2 / 6
A general view of the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (File/ AFP)
3 / 6
A view of the Ishtar Gate at the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (File/AFP)
4 / 6
A general view of the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (File/AFP)
5 / 6
a man walks in front of Ishtar Gate at the archaeological site of Babylon, Iraq. (File/AP)
6 / 6
A general view of the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (File/ AFP)
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
0

UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site

  • The committee met in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to consider Babylon and another 34 sites, including in Brazil and Burkina Faso, for the World Heritage List
  • It opted not to designate Babylon as the World Heritage in Danger after objections from Iraq
Updated 05 July 2019
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted on Friday to list the sprawling Mesopotamian metropolis of Babylon as a World Heritage Site after three decades of lobbying efforts by Iraq.
Iraq had been trying since 1983 to have the site — a massive 10-square-kilometer complex of which just 18 percent has been excavated thus far — recognized by UNESCO.
Straddling Iraq’s Euphrates River about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Baghdad, the city was the center of the ancient Babylonian empire more than 4,000 years ago.
“What is the world heritage list without Babylon? How to tell the history of humanity without the earliest of old chapters, Babylon?” said Iraq’s representative to UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee ahead of the vote.
The committee met in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to consider Babylon and another 34 sites, including in Brazil and Burkina Faso, for the World Heritage List.
It opted not to designate Babylon as the World Heritage in Danger after objections from Iraq.
“Babylon is the largest populated city in ancient history,” said Qahtan Al-Abeed, who heads the Basra Antiquities Department and led efforts to get the site listed.
“The Babylonians were the civilization of writing, administration and science,” he told AFP.
Putting Babylon on the World Heritage List “will encourage research and development of the site,” and would “be free publicity for tourists,” he added excitedly.
Babylon occupies a special place in religion, appearing in the Bible, Hebrew scripture, and even mythical prophecies.
It developed as a walled city of temples and towers made of mudbrick and known internationally for its hanging gardens, the Tower of Babel, and the Ishtar Gate.

Topics: Babylon Iraq UNESCO

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq and Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector
0
Middle-East
Iraq says it deserves more global support in rebuilding

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya

Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya

Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

UN: The UN Security Council condemned Friday a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya's capital and called on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.
The UN's most powerful body also called on the parties to rapidly return to UN-mediated political talks.
The council press statement on Friday was the first approved by all 15 members since Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli.
The Security Council also expressed "deep concern" at the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and at conditions in detention centers, which it stressed "are the responsibility of the Libyan government."

Topics: Libya UN Security Council Khalifa Haftar

Related

0
Middle-East
Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO
0
Middle-East
Airstrike on Libyan migrant center kills 44 sparking international condemnation

Latest updates

South Korea calls for Japan boycott
0
Over 17,500 set for Saifi training program across KSA
0
X Jeddah festival offers unique experience
0
OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact
0
Bangladesh plans social media ‘intervention’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.