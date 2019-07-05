You are here

  • Home
  • Greece seizes record amount of amphetamine Captagon shipped from Syria
﻿

Greece seizes record amount of amphetamine Captagon shipped from Syria

Greek authorities have seized what they described as the world’s largest single haul of super-charged amphetamine Captagon pills from Syria worth more than half a billion euros. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

Greece seizes record amount of amphetamine Captagon shipped from Syria

  • Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to the family of amphetamines, stimulants of the central nervous system
  • “It is the largest quantity that has ever been seized globally, depriving organized crime of proceeds that would have exceeded $660 million (587.45 million euros),” the financial crimes unit said in a statement
Updated 05 July 2019
Reuters
0

ATHENS: Greek authorities have seized what they described as the world’s largest single haul of super-charged amphetamine Captagon pills from Syria worth more than half a billion euros.
Coast Guard and drug enforcement officers seized three containers full of the amphetamines, the financial crimes unit (SDOE) said on Friday. The operation involved 20 officers and landed 5.25 tons of the drug — 33 million Captagon pills — found in the containers shipped from Syria.
“It is the largest quantity that has ever been seized globally, depriving organized crime of proceeds that would have exceeded $660 million (587.45 million euros),” the financial crimes unit said in a statement.
Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to the family of amphetamines, stimulants of the central nervous system.
In the 1960s the drug was prescribed to treat narcolepsy and depression but by the 1980s the medical community determined that Captagon’s addictive properties outweighed clinical benefits and it was banned.
However, Captagon is a popular narcotic in the Arabian Peninsula and in war-torn Syria.
Syria became a major amphetamines exporter and consumer as the trauma of its civil war fueled demand and the breakdown in law and order created opportunites for producers.
Greek authorities were trying to determine if the shipment’s final destination was China, SDOE said, without providing further details.

Topics: Syria Captagon Greece

Related

0
Middle-East
Conditions in Syria’s Al-Hol camp ’apocalyptic’: Red Cross
0
Middle-East
Lebanon arrests Captagon drug kingpin

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya

Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya

Updated 05 July 2019
AP
0

UN: The UN Security Council condemned Friday a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya's capital and called on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.
The UN's most powerful body also called on the parties to rapidly return to UN-mediated political talks.
The council press statement on Friday was the first approved by all 15 members since Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli.
The Security Council also expressed "deep concern" at the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and at conditions in detention centers, which it stressed "are the responsibility of the Libyan government."

Topics: Libya UN Security Council Khalifa Haftar

Related

0
Middle-East
Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO
0
Middle-East
Airstrike on Libyan migrant center kills 44 sparking international condemnation

Latest updates

Solar-energy club boosted by Saudi Arabia's entry
0
Gauff saves match points, Djokovic level with Becker at Wimbledon
0
Saudi envoy discusses Makkah Route Initiative with Indonesian officials
0
Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers
0
Pakistan’s World Cup semifinal hopes over despite Bangladesh win as New Zealand progress
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.