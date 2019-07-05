IAEA calls emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear program

You are here

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's nuclear technology organisation chief Ali Akbar Salehi during the "nuclear technology day" in Tehran in April. (HO / Iranian Presidency / AFP)
Reuters
VIENNA: The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.
The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held "on 10 July at 14:30," an IAEA spokesman said.
Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran's breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.
The IAEA confirmed earlier this week that Iran had breached the limit of 300kg for stockpiles of enriched uranium as stipulated under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The US statement described the news of the breach as "concerning".
"The international community must hold Iran's regime accountable," the statement added.
Iran has said that as of Sunday it will begin breaking another key limit set in the JCPOA, which restricts the enrichment level of its uranium stockpile to 3.67 percent.

UN: The UN Security Council condemned Friday a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya's capital and called on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.
The UN's most powerful body also called on the parties to rapidly return to UN-mediated political talks.
The council press statement on Friday was the first approved by all 15 members since Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli.
The Security Council also expressed "deep concern" at the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and at conditions in detention centers, which it stressed "are the responsibility of the Libyan government."

