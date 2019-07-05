UN: The UN Security Council condemned Friday a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya's capital and called on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.
The UN's most powerful body also called on the parties to rapidly return to UN-mediated political talks.
The council press statement on Friday was the first approved by all 15 members since Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli.
The Security Council also expressed "deep concern" at the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and at conditions in detention centers, which it stressed "are the responsibility of the Libyan government."
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya
UN: The UN Security Council condemned Friday a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya's capital and called on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.