You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement
﻿

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

Mohammed Eses. (Wikipedia)
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

  • The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector
Updated 06 July 2019
SPA
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohamad Eses signed an agreement in Amman on Thursday with Dr. Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Fund for Development, to finance government schools in Jordan.
The deal will see around $50 million pumped into the Jordanian education sector.
Eses expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom for its continuous support and strong bilateral relations.
The minister also said he appreciated Saudi Arabia’s contribution to a Gulf Cooperation Council fund for strategic projects across Jordan, as well as providing Amman with an assistance package agreed to at the recent Makkah Summit.
Al-Khudairi stressed that the agreement reflected the close ties between the two countries, their governments and their peoples.

Topics: Saudi-Jordan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
191,000 narcotic pills seized at Saudi-Jordanian border
0
Middle-East
Saudi-Jordan joint statement underlines solid bilateral ties

Delving deeper into the world of The Blue Man Group

The one element that made the show global is the fact that the characters don’t talk. The group will continue to perform until July 18. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 06 July 2019
Ameera Abid & Deema Al-Khudair
0

Delving deeper into the world of The Blue Man Group

  • The reality-defying shows attract fans from across the Kingdom
Updated 06 July 2019
Ameera Abid & Deema Al-Khudair
0

JEDDAH: The Blue Man Group’s presence at Jeddah Season has attracted fans from across Saudi Arabia.
The group has only performed in the Kingdom once before, taking in Jeddah and Riyadh. Their shows are strange, reality-defying and confusing when you experience them.
The troupe’s “Captain,” Scott Speiser, said: “There are always challenges in getting it up and running, no matter where we are. But the local team and the people have been so incredibly kind and supportive.
“We know our show is very different to what people here might be used to, but the people here have done a great job in helping us make it happen.”
As impressed as the group was by the organizers, they were also surprised by the audience’s reactions — quite something for a troupe that has entertained 35 million people worldwide.
Speiser explained how they have to alter their show according to where they are traveling, which gives a better understanding of its functions.
The one element that makes it so global is the fact that the characters don’t talk.
“Through music and comedy and exploration, the character finds a way to connect to everyone on some level,” he said
“There may be certain moments in the show that might not work in every city around the world. But we can’t always know that until we actually do the show in each city for a little while. We take note and learn from that so the next time we visit a city maybe we connect in an even better way.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As impressed as the group was by the organizers, they were also surprised by the audience’s reactions — quite something for a troupe that has entertained 35 million people worldwide.

• ‘The Saudi people seem to have really embraced the show, and that makes it even more fun and fulfilling for us to perform. The audience here loves to clap in rhythm to the music,’ says the troupe’s captain Scott Speiser.

• The group has only performed in the Kingdom once before, taking in Jeddah and Riyadh.

“As a ‘Blue Man,’ we get to wander through the audience during the show and see everyone’s eyes up close. There seems to be joy and intrigue from every pair of eyes I look into.
“I have seen young children with huge smiles on their faces sitting next to their grandmother who has an even bigger smile on her face. No one seems too young or too old to enjoy our show.
“The Saudi people seem to have really embraced the show, and that makes it even more fun and fulfilling for us to perform. The audience here loves to clap in rhythm to the music. This is something that is not as common in other places around the world. We weren’t really ready for it. And well, we just love it!”
The Blue Man Group’s manager, Jonathan Screnci, said he was thrilled to be in Saudi Arabia for his first visit.
“We perform internationally; it will be a very interesting thing if Saudi Arabia becomes a regular fixture.
“People everywhere are the same: The audience likes to be entertained and they like to interact with the performers. And since it is relatively new, we are honored to be bringing such performances to the Kingdom.”
The Blue Man Group will continue to perform at Jeddah Season until July 18. 

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Lifestyle
Men in blue captivate audience in colorful Saudi festival show
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment authority hosts comedy sensation Blue Man Group

Latest updates

Turkey sacks central bank governor: presidential decree
0
Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
0
Some damage reported after powerful 7.1 quake hits Southern California
0
Amazon’s Bezos finalizes divorce with $38b settlement
0
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.