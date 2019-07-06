Saudi fund signs Jordanian schools agreement

Delving deeper into the world of The Blue Man Group

JEDDAH: The Blue Man Group’s presence at Jeddah Season has attracted fans from across Saudi Arabia.

The group has only performed in the Kingdom once before, taking in Jeddah and Riyadh. Their shows are strange, reality-defying and confusing when you experience them.

The troupe’s “Captain,” Scott Speiser, said: “There are always challenges in getting it up and running, no matter where we are. But the local team and the people have been so incredibly kind and supportive.

“We know our show is very different to what people here might be used to, but the people here have done a great job in helping us make it happen.”

As impressed as the group was by the organizers, they were also surprised by the audience’s reactions — quite something for a troupe that has entertained 35 million people worldwide.

Speiser explained how they have to alter their show according to where they are traveling, which gives a better understanding of its functions.

The one element that makes it so global is the fact that the characters don’t talk.

“Through music and comedy and exploration, the character finds a way to connect to everyone on some level,” he said

“There may be certain moments in the show that might not work in every city around the world. But we can’t always know that until we actually do the show in each city for a little while. We take note and learn from that so the next time we visit a city maybe we connect in an even better way.

“As a ‘Blue Man,’ we get to wander through the audience during the show and see everyone’s eyes up close. There seems to be joy and intrigue from every pair of eyes I look into.

“I have seen young children with huge smiles on their faces sitting next to their grandmother who has an even bigger smile on her face. No one seems too young or too old to enjoy our show.

“The Saudi people seem to have really embraced the show, and that makes it even more fun and fulfilling for us to perform. The audience here loves to clap in rhythm to the music. This is something that is not as common in other places around the world. We weren’t really ready for it. And well, we just love it!”

The Blue Man Group’s manager, Jonathan Screnci, said he was thrilled to be in Saudi Arabia for his first visit.

“We perform internationally; it will be a very interesting thing if Saudi Arabia becomes a regular fixture.

“People everywhere are the same: The audience likes to be entertained and they like to interact with the performers. And since it is relatively new, we are honored to be bringing such performances to the Kingdom.”

The Blue Man Group will continue to perform at Jeddah Season until July 18.