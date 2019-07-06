You are here

  • Home
  • Syria Kurds host conference on Daesh detainees
﻿

Syria Kurds host conference on Daesh detainees

Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of alleged Daesh members they detained during the battle. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

Syria Kurds host conference on Daesh detainees

  • In March, Kurdish-led fighters overran the last pocket of the extremists’ cross-border “caliphate” with support from a US-led coalition
  • Syria’s Kurds have called for outside help to set up an international tribunal
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Dozens of international experts gathered in northeastern Syria on Saturday to discuss how to manage thousands of suspected Daesh members crammed into Kurdish-run prisons and camps.
French lawyers and US-based analysts were among those attending the three-day conference on the challenges still facing the region after Daesh’s territorial defeat, organizers said.
Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria, which is hosting the conference in the town of Amuda, were also due to take part.
In March, Kurdish-led fighters overran the last pocket of the extremists’ cross-border “caliphate” with support from a US-led coalition.
Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of alleged Daesh members they detained during the battle.
They include around 1,000 suspected foreign fighters held in jail, and some 13,000 family members in overcrowded camps.
With no local court equipped to deal with the large number of extremist suspects, the Kurds have pressed their home countries to take them back.
But Western governments have been reluctant to repatriate them or put them on trial at home.
“There is global consensus that action urgently needs to be taken to deal with the thousands of foreign Daesh fighters and affiliates, plus Daesh-linked children, currently detained in northeast Syria,” the organizers of the three-day conference said.
“However, there is near-total lack of consensus as to what this action will look like.”
Syria’s Kurds have called for outside help to set up an international tribunal.
Iraq has offered to put suspected foreign extremists on trial in Baghdad in exchange for millions of dollars, officials told AFP in April.

Topics: Daesh Iraq Syria syrian kurds

Related

0
World
Seven killed in Mozambique militant attack claimed by Daesh: sources
0
Middle-East
Three French women arrested in Turkey for Daesh links

Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj

  • Libya is split between two warring governments
  • The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar rules much of the rest of the country
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has met with the head of Libya’s “recognized” government, following heightened tensions between Turkey and forces loyal to a rival Libyan authority.
In a statement from his office late Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s forces.
Libya is split between two warring governments. Sarraj leads the weakened Tripoli government in the west, supported by an array of militias.
The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar rules much of the rest of the country. His ongoing offensive to seize the capital has threatened to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the conflict that ousted Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Erdogan called on Haftar’s forces to cease their attacks.
The military commander’s forces has said that Turkish vessels and interests would be considered targets, after accusing Turkey of helping militias allied with the Tripoli government. Six Turkish nationals were freed this week after Turkey threatened action.
The LNA also said it deployed more troops to join the Tripoli fighting.
On Friday, its media center posted footage it says shows “military battalions” that would be sent to the front for the first time. The footage showed dozens of armored vehicles moving in the desert under air cover.
The reinforcements came less than two weeks after Haftar’s forces were driven out of the strategic town of Gharyan, in a surprise attack by militiamen aligned with the Tripoli government.
The UN health agency said the death toll from the fighting around the capital had reached nearly 1000, including 53 who were killed in the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center for migrants.
The World Health Organization said the fighting has wounded over 5,000 others since Haftar launched his offensive on April 4.
Fighters aligned with the government in Tripoli received Turkish-made armored vehicles in May. The LNA said it destroyed Turkish-made drones during the fighting.
In a telephone call Saturday, Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Libyan crisis, among other topics. Haftar is backed by Russia, along with his Arab allies of the UAE and Egypt.
Haftar’s campaign against Islamic militants across Libya since 2014 won him growing support from world leaders concerned that Libya had become a haven for armed groups and a major conduit for migrants. But critics view him as an aspiring autocrat and fear a return to one-man rule.

Topics: Middle East Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tripoli Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar ‘nothing but a pirate’: Erdogan
0
Middle-East
Haftars’ forces threaten to attack Turkish interests in Libya

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj
0
Saudi, UAE aid has been deposited and will tackle development: Dagalo
0
Myanmar’s temple city Bagan awarded UNESCO World Heritage status
0
Spotted at Paris Couture Week: Influencer Maram Zbaeda gushes about Georges Hobeika
0
Algeria’s divided democracy uprising seeks end to impasse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.