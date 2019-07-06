Saudi, UAE aid has been deposited and will tackle development: Dagalo

KHARTOUM: Aid from Saudi Arabia and the UAE has been deposited into the Central Bank of Sudan and will be used to develop the country, the deputy chief of the ruling military council Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Saturday.

He also said that anyone involved in corruption in Sudan should be held accountable, and that a new phase in the history of Sudan has begun which requires everyone to cooperate.

Dagalo added that improving the conditions of the people and the development of the education and health sectors are top priorities.

Meanwhile, Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan vowed on Saturday to protect and implement the power sharing deal agreed with protesters that aims to end the country's months-long political crisis.

"We, as the military council, promise to protect what has been agreed upon and ensure that it is implemented," Burhan said in a statement broadcast live on state television.

On Friday, Sudan's ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups agreed provisionally to share power for three years, bringing thousands onto the streets to hail a first step towards ending decades of dictatorship.

The deal, concluded in the small hours and due to be finalised on Monday, revived hopes for a peaceful transition of power in a country plagued by internal conflicts and years of economic crisis that helped to trigger the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in April.

Relations between the military council that took over from Bashir and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance broke down when security forces killed dozens as they cleared a sit-in on June 3. But after huge protests against the military on Sunday, African mediators brokered a return to direct talks.

After two meetings, the sides agreed early on Friday to "establish a sovereign council by rotation between the military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more" African Union mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt told a news conference.

The council will be led for the first 21 months by the military, and for the final 18 months by civilians, according to a statement from the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded months of protests against Bashir.

The sovereign council will be Sudan's highest authority. It will comprise five military members and five civilian appointees, with an additional civilian member agreed by the two sides, and the deal will be finalised by Monday, the SPA said.