You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj
﻿

Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj

Turkey’s president has met with the head of Libya’s “recognized” government, following heightened tensions between Turkey and forces loyal to a rival Libyan authority. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

Turkey’s Erdogan meets head of weakening Tripoli government Sarraj

  • Libya is split between two warring governments
  • The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar rules much of the rest of the country
Updated 06 July 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has met with the head of Libya’s “recognized” government, following heightened tensions between Turkey and forces loyal to a rival Libyan authority.
In a statement from his office late Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s forces.
Libya is split between two warring governments. Sarraj leads the weakened Tripoli government in the west, supported by an array of militias.
The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar rules much of the rest of the country. His ongoing offensive to seize the capital has threatened to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the conflict that ousted Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Erdogan called on Haftar’s forces to cease their attacks.
The military commander’s forces has said that Turkish vessels and interests would be considered targets, after accusing Turkey of helping militias allied with the Tripoli government. Six Turkish nationals were freed this week after Turkey threatened action.
The LNA also said it deployed more troops to join the Tripoli fighting.
On Friday, its media center posted footage it says shows “military battalions” that would be sent to the front for the first time. The footage showed dozens of armored vehicles moving in the desert under air cover.
The reinforcements came less than two weeks after Haftar’s forces were driven out of the strategic town of Gharyan, in a surprise attack by militiamen aligned with the Tripoli government.
The UN health agency said the death toll from the fighting around the capital had reached nearly 1000, including 53 who were killed in the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center for migrants.
The World Health Organization said the fighting has wounded over 5,000 others since Haftar launched his offensive on April 4.
Fighters aligned with the government in Tripoli received Turkish-made armored vehicles in May. The LNA said it destroyed Turkish-made drones during the fighting.
In a telephone call Saturday, Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Libyan crisis, among other topics. Haftar is backed by Russia, along with his Arab allies of the UAE and Egypt.
Haftar’s campaign against Islamic militants across Libya since 2014 won him growing support from world leaders concerned that Libya had become a haven for armed groups and a major conduit for migrants. But critics view him as an aspiring autocrat and fear a return to one-man rule.

Topics: Middle East Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tripoli Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar ‘nothing but a pirate’: Erdogan
0
Middle-East
Haftars’ forces threaten to attack Turkish interests in Libya

Turkish economy under pressure as Central Bank chief sacked

A general view of residential and commercial areas in Ankara, Turkey, April 1, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
0

Turkish economy under pressure as Central Bank chief sacked

  • Durmus Yilmaz, a former Central Bank governor, said that the sacking is not based on legal grounds and it undermined the bank’s independence
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
0

ANKARA: The confidence of foreign investors in Turkey’s recession-hit economy is at stake following the surprise dismissal of the governor of the Central Bank by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.
The four-year term of Gov. Murat Cetinkaya was due to last until 2020. But he was replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal by presidential decree with no official reason given.
Uysal has spent most of his career at the state-run Halk Bank.
Analysts suggested that the dismissal is likely related to Erdogan’s insistence on keeping lower interest rates while the bank has mostly maintained its benchmark interest rates for 10 months.
Erinc Yeldan, professor of economics at Bilkent University in Ankara, said this is the latest wave of economic mismanagement that will not only influence the Central Bank but also other regulatory institutions.
“The Central Bank was facing pressure for about three years to be prevented from following an independent interest rate policy. This latest move is a direct intervention into its independence and is called crony capitalism,” he told Arab News. According to Yeldan, this move will increase the perception of Turkey as risky for domestic and international investors, alongside the deteriorating macroeconomic balances.
“I expect the fluctuation in the exchange rates and the mismanagement of the risk perception to bring further instability and prestige loss for the Turkish economy,” he added.
Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence, said that the sacking of Cetinkaya suggests that Erdogan is not willing to tolerate a slow growth outlook.
“It is more proof that the independence of the Central Bank is gone and that Turkey’s overall institutional setup is getting weaker and weaker,” Piccoli told Arab News.
“It sends all the wrong signals to investors. A selloff of the Turkish lira is likely on Monday. The new governor will face an uphill struggle to gain any credibility,” he added.
Tim Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said Cetinkaya had few supporters and his sacking was expected.
“This was an opportunity to refresh and renew the Central Bank with someone from outside with real monetary policy gravitas. That opportunity has been wasted,” Ash told Arab News.
“The assumption is the new governor was hired because he will cut rates on demand from the presidential palace. Ironically, Uysal’s hiring likely makes it more difficult for the Central Bank to cut rates as the risk is that the market will react badly to this change,” he added.

This is the latest wave of economic mismanagement that will not only influence the Central Bank but also other regulatory institutions.

Erinc Yeldan, Economics professor

Durmus Yilmaz, a former Central Bank governor, said that the sacking is not based on legal grounds and it undermined the bank’s independence.
“They gave a terrible signal to the market. The credibility of the Central Bank was already being questioned, and now the crisis has been deepened,” Yilmaz told Arab News.
The timing of Cetinkaya’s removal also coincides with impending political turmoil as Turkey is set to receive Russian air defense systems that could trigger harsh sanctions by the US and put the lira under more stress.
Last year’s currency crisis diminished 30 percent of the lira’s value.
The next meeting of the Central Bank is set to be held on July 25, where a decision for easing monetary policy is expected.

Topics: Ankara Istanbul

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey sacks central bank governor: presidential decree
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s S-400s to be loaded on planes Sunday in Russia: Haberturk

Latest updates

Turkish economy under pressure as Central Bank chief sacked
0
Body of missing Saudi free-diving champion found off Jeddah
0
Alfanar & Taqnia team up for alternative energy projects
0
Bahrain, UK partner for new AI procurement rules
0
Babylon, world wonder and jewel of Iraq’s national narrative
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.