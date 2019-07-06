Saudi Arabia intercepts drones launched by Houthi militia from Sanaa

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted drones launched by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa toward Saudi territory on Saturday evening, according to a statement made by Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday.

The Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha Airport, which killed one person and wounded more than 30.

Al-Maliki denied claims made by the Houthis via the media that the drones hit their targets accurately. He said that they were actually destroyed in the air by systems belonging to the Arab coalition.