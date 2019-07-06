You are here

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones launched by Houthi militia from Sanaa

A Houthi drone shot down last month by Saudi air defense forces is shown in this file photo. (AP photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted drones launched by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa toward Saudi territory on Saturday evening, according to a statement made by Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday.

The Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha Airport, which killed one person and wounded more than 30.

Al-Maliki denied claims made by the Houthis via the media that the drones hit their targets accurately. He said that they were actually destroyed in the air by systems belonging to the Arab coalition.

 

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

  • Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water
  • Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims this year
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The second flight of Pakistani pilgrims, carrying 442 pilgrims, arrived on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to perform Hajj this year.
Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government, which is working hard to allocate resources to help visitors perform Hajj and return to their countries safely.
Meanwhile, Malaysian pilgrims became acquainted with projects to develop the Two Holy Mosques and other spiritual rituals, on screens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while they were waiting for their flights to the Kingdom.
This is also part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to elevate the level of services provided for pilgrims during the Hajj.
Photographs taken during previous Hajj seasons were displayed on screens on the waiting lounge at the airport, under the supervision of the initiative’s supervising committee, to inform pilgrims about the development projects in the Two Holy Mosques.
Indonesia and Bangladesh will launch the Makkah Route initiative on Sunday for the third consecutive year at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

