You are here

  • Home
  • Alfanar & Taqnia team up for alternative energy projects
﻿

Alfanar & Taqnia team up for alternative energy projects

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from Alfanar and Taqnia Energy.
Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Alfanar & Taqnia team up for alternative energy projects

Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Alfanar and Taqnia Energy have recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop alternative energy and the localization of energy products. The signing is a testimony to the commitment of both Alfanar and Taqniya to reducing dependence on non-renewable energy and to shift to developing green energy projects in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the companies said.
Abdullah Al-Hammad, president, Alfanar Construction, and Wasim Al-Mallouhi, vice president — growth and strategy, Alfanar Construction, signed the agreement with Ali Al-Ayed, CEO, Taqnia, and Wail Bamhair, CEO, Taqnia Energy.
The agreement will explore previously untapped alternative energy areas in the Saudi market, such as the hybrid off-grid solution and the electric vehicles charging infrastructure, which is an emerging technology worldwide and is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s megaprojects. The agreement further aims at developing the local economy and technology advancement through Alfanar’s and Taqnia’s combined knowledge on worldwide trends and the local markets.
Al-Mallouhi said: “The Saudi market’s optimistic view to adapt to the renewable initiative has further strengthened the determination of the companies to jointly identify the opportunities in the sector. Additionally, the companies will capitalize on the most modern technologies available in the sector to provide efficient and sustainable solutions to the users in the Kingdom.”
The companies will further explore the local and international markets and opportunities in the Renewable Energy Projects Development Office (REPDO), NEOM, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, energy service companies, and off-grid hybrid solutions.
Taqnia Energy is a subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (Taqnia), which was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Riyadh. The company was founded with a mandate to develop and invest in bankable technology-focused energy business opportunities, in order to contribute to technology localization and job creation.

Bahrain, UK partner for new AI procurement rules

Khalid Al-Rumaihi, CEO of Bahrain Economic Development Board
Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Bahrain, UK partner for new AI procurement rules

Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Bahrain has announced it will pilot new guidelines for the procurement of artificial intelligence in the public sector, produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Center for the fourth industrial revolution. The announcement was made by the WEF and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) — the public agency tasked with attracting investment to the country — at the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China.
The center announced in 2017 that it would bring governments, businesses, startups and civil society together to co-design guidelines to empower governments to responsibly and sustainably deploy AI technology.
It partnered with the UK government to help design the guidelines and assess them in real-world conditions. Bahrain will join the UK in piloting the framework and providing feedback.
Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive of the EDB, said: “When it comes to the governance and regulation of emerging technologies, Bahrain has earned a reputation as the Middle East’s testbed thanks to its innovative regulatory framework, strong technology ecosystem and rapid shift to e-government.”
He added: “AI can deliver huge benefits to citizens, but it needs a robust framework for successful implementation, and this project with WEF will build a global knowledge-base that can be used by other governments to sustainably and responsibly introduce AI across their public sector institutions.”

Latest updates

Migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban
0
UNESCO declares Bahrain’s Dilmun Burial Mounds a World Heritage Site
0
21 hurt in Florida shopping plaza blast
0
Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria
0
Iraqi forces begin operation against Daesh along Syrian border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.