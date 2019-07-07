You are here

Body of missing Saudi free-diving champion found off Jeddah

In this file photo, Bassam Bakheet raises the Saudi flag after winning in a free diving competition. (Supplied photo)
Updated 07 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The body of Saudi free-diving champion Bassam Bakheet has been found in a search and rescue operation carried out by Border Guards in Jeddah.

Bakheet went missing on Thursday while training in the sea in preparation for a free-diving event that is part of Jeddah Season.

In a championship in May 2017 in Egypt, organized by the global freediving association AIDA, Bakheet set a record for Saudi and Gulf divers by diving 71 meters under water without an oxygen cylinder or fins for two minutes and 56 seconds.

“I met Bassam two years ago at a Ramadan gathering for divers. During these two years, our friendship grew stronger, especially during recent times,” Hamza Siam, a doctor and a free-diving instructor who worked closely with Bakheet, told Arab News.

“We were working on a business project and I’d gotten to know him more. He became a very dear friend of mine,” Siam said.

“He was very kind and humane. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. His smile was enough to brighten up everyone’s day. He was an amazing person,” he added.

“It was a very painful and tragic incident to bear, especially for me and our colleagues who were all there at the time of the incident,” Siam said.

“I was one of the last people who interacted with Bassam. I’d take photos and videos of him diving and keep them on my phone,” he added.

“The incident was heart-breaking. I couldn’t do anything at the time. We tried looking for him for an hour in the sea.”

The diving community mourned Bakheet’s death. @Fkhayat09 tweeted: “Jeddah & its community is sad today & grieving the loss of our best free-divers instructor. The hero who holds many records nationally & internationally #bassam_bakheet May Allah bless his family & loved ones w/ patience.”

@Sp_SNz tweeted: “Your smile will remain. Despite the fact that I have not interacted with you so much, I admire you and I wish I had known you sooner. You were very polite and loved. You wished good for others and always lent a helping hand.”

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: The second flight of Pakistani pilgrims, carrying 442 pilgrims, arrived on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to perform Hajj this year.
Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government, which is working hard to allocate resources to help visitors perform Hajj and return to their countries safely.
Meanwhile, Malaysian pilgrims became acquainted with projects to develop the Two Holy Mosques and other spiritual rituals, on screens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while they were waiting for their flights to the Kingdom.
This is also part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to elevate the level of services provided for pilgrims during the Hajj.
Photographs taken during previous Hajj seasons were displayed on screens on the waiting lounge at the airport, under the supervision of the initiative’s supervising committee, to inform pilgrims about the development projects in the Two Holy Mosques.
Indonesia and Bangladesh will launch the Makkah Route initiative on Sunday for the third consecutive year at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

