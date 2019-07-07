You are here

﻿

Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Pakistani pilgrims breeze through immigration counters at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative on July 5, 2019. (SPA)
Malaysian pilgrims are briefed on the “Makkah Route” initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for their flights to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Pakistani pilgrims board their buses after coming out of the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah on July 5, 2019. (SPA)
Malaysian pilgrims are briefed on the “Makkah Route” initiative at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for their flights to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
07 July 2019
SPA
Second group of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

  • Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water
  • Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims this year
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: The second flight of Pakistani pilgrims, carrying 442 pilgrims, arrived on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to perform Hajj this year.
Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials received the pilgrims at the airport, and presented them with flowers, dates, sweets and Zamzam water.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government, which is working hard to allocate resources to help visitors perform Hajj and return to their countries safely.
Meanwhile, Malaysian pilgrims became acquainted with projects to develop the Two Holy Mosques and other spiritual rituals, on screens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while they were waiting for their flights to the Kingdom.
This is also part of the “Makkah Route” initiative to elevate the level of services provided for pilgrims during the Hajj.
Photographs taken during previous Hajj seasons were displayed on screens on the waiting lounge at the airport, under the supervision of the initiative’s supervising committee, to inform pilgrims about the development projects in the Two Holy Mosques.
Indonesia and Bangladesh will launch the Makkah Route initiative on Sunday for the third consecutive year at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

  • King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities
Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday met British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah to discuss economic and financial investments between the two countries and security cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.
During the meeting, King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities in accordance with 2030 Vision.

 

 

The meeting was attended by Saudi interior minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi minister of state Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi minister of foreign affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The meeting was also attended by Richard Oppenheim from the British Embassy in the kingdom, Ken Costa – the special envoy for Vision 2030, and Duncan McCourt – the special advisor of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer.

 

