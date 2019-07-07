You are here

King Salman orders Saudi Arabia to host 1,000 Hajj pilgrims from Palestinian 'martyr families'

King Salman ordered that the pilgrims are flown to the Kingdom to perform Hajj. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman has ordered Saudi Arabia to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs to perform Hajj next month.

The pilgrims will be part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh expressed his appreciation for King Salman’s “generous gesture towards the Palestinian state and its brotherly people,” the Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.

Al-Asheikh said the ministry would work swiftly on executing the king’s order by following up on the pilgrims’ traveling process through its embassies in Egypt and Jordan.

The ministry would also finalize all procedures needed for their travel to the kingdom on private flights, and offer services to help them perform the duty of Hajj.

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday met British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah to discuss economic and financial investments between the two countries and security cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.
During the meeting, King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities in accordance with Vision 2030.

 

 

The meeting was attended by Saudi interior minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi minister of state Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi minister of foreign affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The meeting was also attended by Richard Oppenheim from the British Embassy in the Kingdom, Ken Costa – the special envoy for Vision 2030, and Duncan McCourt – the special advisor of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer.

 

