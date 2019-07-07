You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia finds bodies of pregnant migrant, toddler after boat sinks
﻿

Tunisia finds bodies of pregnant migrant, toddler after boat sinks

A representative of the Tunisian Red Crescent association checks bodies recovered from a boat carrying 86 migrants that capsized off the Tunisian coast while crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, as they lie on a beach in Aghir in Tunisia’s southern island of Djerba on July 6, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

Tunisia finds bodies of pregnant migrant, toddler after boat sinks

  • The number of bodies retrieved from the water has reached 15The number of bodies retrieved from the water has reached 15
  • The latest tragedy came to light the same week as 44 migrants were killed in an air strike on their detention center in Libya
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

TUNIS: Tunisia’s Red Crescent said Sunday three more bodies had been retrieved off the country’s coast, including those of a pregnant woman and toddler, days after a boat carrying scores of migrants sank.
“The number of bodies retrieved (from the water) has reached 15,” said Red Crescent official Mongi Slim.
The bodies of a three-year-old and two women, one pregnant, were recovered Saturday night off the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia, Slim said.
On Saturday the Red Crescent said 12 bodies had been retrieved by the coast guard from waters off southern Tunisia that morning.
Including the corpse of a woman that the National Guard said it found on a beach off Zarzis on Friday, the total number of bodies recovered since the boat sank on Monday stands at 16.
A Malian survivor told the UN’s migration agency that 86 people had been on board the dinghy, which capsized.
“People were terrified as water started pouring in, some of them fell into the water. They stayed down there,” survivor Soleiman Coulibaly told AFP.
Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, tweeted on Thursday that “about 80 migrants are feared dead.”
The Red Crescent and the navy said three Malians and an Ivorian were rescued on Wednesday by the coast guard, who had been alerted by local fishermen.
The Ivorian, however, died in hospital and one of the Malians has also been hospitalized in intensive care.
The boat tipped over only hours after setting out to sea from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the intention of reaching Italy.
Libya has in recent years been a major departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.
Rights groups say migrants face horrifying abuses in Libya, with many held in squalid detention facilities.
An air strike Tuesday on a migrant center in the capital Tripoli killed at least 53 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Topics: migrants Tunisia Libya Europe

Related

0
World
Malta to relocate 65 migrants after rescue ships defy Italy ban
0
World
Heatwave adds to the woes of migrants stranded Bosnia

Sudan deal first step to transition but challenges lie ahead

Sudanese people chant slogans as they celebrate, after Sudan's ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, along the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, July 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

Sudan deal first step to transition but challenges lie ahead

  • Protests first broke out after the government tripled the price of bread, but they swiftly escalated into nationwide rallies against Bashir’s rule, culminating in his ouster on April 11
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: After months of political uncertainty, Sudan has taken its first step toward a democratic transition, but getting the ruling generals to deliver on a power-sharing accord with protesters remains a challenge.
“The only path forward is a negotiated deal between the two sides,” said Alan Boswell, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank.
Sudan’s ruling military council and protest leaders reached the tentative deal in the early hours of Friday, agreeing to form a joint civilian-military governing body.
That body is to oversee the formation of a transitional civilian administration that will govern for three years — the main demand of demonstrators.
The two agreed the ruling body would have a rotating presidency, a breakthrough following months of political impasse after the army in April ousted longtime ruler Omar Al-Bashir on the back of a popular uprising.
Tensions climaxed on June 3 when armed men in military fatigues stormed a longstanding protest camp in Khartoum, shooting and beating crowds of demonstrators in a predawn raid.
Dozens were killed, triggering international outrage, although the generals insisted they did not order the violent dispersal of protesters.
The power-sharing deal comes after intense mediation by Ethiopia and African Union diplomats.
“Any agreement is a positive step. The challenge will be actually getting the military council to do as it promised,” Boswell told AFP.
On Saturday, the head of that council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan vowed to “implement” the deal and to work “in close cooperation” with the protest leaders.
The governing body will have a total of six civilians and five military representatives. The six civilians will include five from the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change.
A general will head the ruling body during the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the remaining 18 months, according to the framework agreement.
Against the backdrop of the June 3 raid, experts doubt whether the military will keep its part of the deal.
“The key question is whether the military or the security sector more widely will cooperate fully with civilian members of the board or is cooperation mere window dressing,” said Andreas Krieg, assistant professor at King’s College London.
“It is the security sector’s intent to accept civilian control that will determine whether Sudan can move to a fully civilian rule in the future.”
Bashir, who came to power in a coup in 1989, ruled Sudan with an iron fist thanks to the security apparatus, especially the feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) — accused by rights groups of trampling human rights and freedoms.

SPEEDREAD

A general will head the ruling body during the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the remaining 18 months, according to the framework agreement.

Experts say the power-sharing accord is far from a long-term solution to the country’s overall political crisis.
One potential dispute is over the eventual formation of a transitional Parliament.
Friday’s agreement postponed the creation of a 300-seat transitional legislature — 67 percent of which would be lawmakers from the protest movement — that had already been agreed in previous talks.
“Failing to agree yet on the legislative body is a giant red flag. This risks becoming the new impasse,” said Boswell.
“Even in a best case scenario, Sudan will be navigating a very challenging transition for years to come.”
Boswell said the protest movement “will almost certainly need to continue mobilizing its street power to pressure the military council to uphold its commitments.”
Prominent protest leader Babikir Faisal said that while the deal may not be a cure-all, an agreement with the generals was needed.
“Given the overall tension, agreeing on a sovereign council and a government is a step forward,” he told AFP.
“The other choice would have been to take the path of confrontation.”
The protest alliance says it is now in charge of appointing the new prime minister and a transitional government of technocrats.
Faisal said the first priority of the new administration will be to offer a “relief program” aimed at tackling Sudan’s economic crisis.
“The economic situation is very difficult,” he said.
“This is one of the major challenges. This revolution was also triggered by the crisis of bread.”
Protests first broke out after the government tripled the price of bread, but they swiftly escalated into nationwide rallies against Bashir’s rule, culminating in his ouster on April 11.
And while addressing economic concerns will be key, it will be just one of many challenges facing the protest leaders in their new role, said Khalid Tijani, editor of Sudan’s economic weekly Elaf.
“The government will be formed by the alliance, which means revolutionaries,” Tijani said.
“They have taken on a huge burden of responsibility, because any failure will be blamed on them ultimately.”

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Related

0 photos
Middle-East
Sudan military council, opposition welcome power-sharing agreement
0
Middle-East
Sudan talks enter day two as key issue still unresolved

Latest updates

Strong quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia
0
Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 
0
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund launches e-summer camp to train young jobseekers
0
What We Are Reading Today: Never a Lovely So Real
0
Makkah Route initiative success opens way for Hajj pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.