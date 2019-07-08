You are here

Makkah Route initiative success opens way for Hajj pilgrims

Bangladeshi pilgrims arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport under Makkah Route Initiative. (SPA)
Bangladeshi pilgrims arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport under Makkah Route Initiative. (SPA)
Bangladeshi pilgrims arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport under Makkah Route Initiative. (SPA)
Bangladeshi pilgrims arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport under Makkah Route Initiative. (SPA)
Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
Makkah Route initiative success opens way for Hajj pilgrims

  • The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims passing through airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia
  • The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries
Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: The director general of the information department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim bin Abdulwahab Al-Gharib, said that the ministry grants beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims’ data in the electronic track of Hajj visas. 

He explained in a press statement on Sunday that the ministry is participating with other concerned government agencies in the implementation of the Makkah Route initiative, following the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide the best service for pilgrims.

Al-Gharib said that the Makkah Route initiative was implemented for the Hajj season on Thursday at the airports of Islamabad in Pakistan and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and began with the first flight on Sunday in Indonesia, to be followed by Bangladesh.

He said the initiative aims to provide the best services for pilgrims through the completion of their entry into the Kingdom from the airports of their countries. 

 

Indonesian pilgrims

The initiative was inaugurated on Sunday at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Indonesia, in the presence of Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Dr. Lukman Hakim Saifuddin and Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam Abed Al-Thaqafi.

Following the inauguration, the 410 Indonesian pilgrims on the first flight completed their entry into the Kingdom via dedicated lanes at the airport in record time.

The Saudi ambassador to Indonesia said that the implementation of the Makkah Route initiative in Indonesia for the second year confirms the success of cooperation between the two countries’ authorities in serving Indonesian pilgrims to the Kingdom.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Makkah Route initiative Madinah Bangladeshi pilgrims

Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

  • exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography
Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Art Exhibition in Washington, DC, was launched on Saturday evening by the cultural attaché at the Saudi Embassy, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Issa.

He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition, which included a presentation of Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah (folk dancing), a photo center and a display for artists with disabilities.

The exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography.

The Saudi Student Club at Pace University in New York organized the exhibition in cooperation with Saudi Signatures, a nonprofit association that seeks to share the Kingdom’s culture and support its artists. 

The director of the exhibition, Abdullah Talal Al-Subiani, president of the Saudi Student Club at Pace University, thanked the attaché for his interest in the Saudi art world.

He said they came up with the idea in cooperation with Saudi Signatures to share the Kingdom’s culture with American society.

Dr. Mariam Al-Issa, CEO of Saudi Signatures, said it took part in the exhibition to support Saudi Arabia’s great intellectual and cultural wealth. SPA Washington

Topics: Saudi Art Exhibition Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah Pace University in New York Saudi Signatures

