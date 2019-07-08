You are here

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund launches e-summer camp to train young jobseekers

Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) launched the e-summer camp program on Sunday in partnership with King Abdul Aziz University, King Khalid University, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and Saudi Telecom Co.

The launch ceremony, held at the Hadaf headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by the director general of Hadaf, Mohammed Al-Sudairy.

The program aims to equip community members with the skills and knowledge required for the job market to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, director general for the development and design of training programs at Hadaf, presented the features of the electronic training platform Doroob, which he supervises.

He said that Doroob is a national electronic platform that provides training to meet the needs of the job market. It aims to expand training, cover all regions and develop the skills of students, job seekers and employees. 

Al-Shuwaier said that the e-summer camp runs until Aug. 31, and is available through the Doroob platform (www.doroob.sa).

He added that the program targets all segments of society, including students, job seekers, employees, owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Topics: HRDF Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) Vision 2030

Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

  • exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography
Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Art Exhibition in Washington, DC, was launched on Saturday evening by the cultural attaché at the Saudi Embassy, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Issa.

He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition, which included a presentation of Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah (folk dancing), a photo center and a display for artists with disabilities.

The exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography.

The Saudi Student Club at Pace University in New York organized the exhibition in cooperation with Saudi Signatures, a nonprofit association that seeks to share the Kingdom’s culture and support its artists. 

The director of the exhibition, Abdullah Talal Al-Subiani, president of the Saudi Student Club at Pace University, thanked the attaché for his interest in the Saudi art world.

He said they came up with the idea in cooperation with Saudi Signatures to share the Kingdom’s culture with American society.

Dr. Mariam Al-Issa, CEO of Saudi Signatures, said it took part in the exhibition to support Saudi Arabia’s great intellectual and cultural wealth. SPA Washington

Topics: Saudi Art Exhibition Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah Pace University in New York Saudi Signatures

