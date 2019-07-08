Saudi Human Resources Development Fund launches e-summer camp to train young jobseekers

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) launched the e-summer camp program on Sunday in partnership with King Abdul Aziz University, King Khalid University, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and Saudi Telecom Co.

The launch ceremony, held at the Hadaf headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by the director general of Hadaf, Mohammed Al-Sudairy.

The program aims to equip community members with the skills and knowledge required for the job market to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, director general for the development and design of training programs at Hadaf, presented the features of the electronic training platform Doroob, which he supervises.

He said that Doroob is a national electronic platform that provides training to meet the needs of the job market. It aims to expand training, cover all regions and develop the skills of students, job seekers and employees.

Al-Shuwaier said that the e-summer camp runs until Aug. 31, and is available through the Doroob platform (www.doroob.sa).

He added that the program targets all segments of society, including students, job seekers, employees, owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs.