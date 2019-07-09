President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar hold talks at White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump met the Emir of Qatar at the White House Tuesday.
Trump and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are scheduled to participate in an afternoon of meetings that will include a working lunch and the signing of a deal to purchase Boeing jets.
Trump said Qatar is investing heavily in the US, buying military equipment and commercial planes.
The White House has said their talks are expected to focus on security cooperation, counterterrorism issues and other developments in the region.
