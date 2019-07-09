You are here

DIFC new appointments strengthen leadership team

Peyman Parham Al-Awadhi, head of marketing and corporate communications at DIFC Authority.
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, the entity responsible for the operations and management of the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region with a wealth and asset management market of $424 billion, has strengthened its leadership team to drive its ongoing journey toward becoming a next-generation financial center.

The center has made a number of strategic appointments and promotions of UAE nationals to spearhead key initiatives that support the DIFC’s vision to further enable financial technology in the region. In addition, this supports the center’s broader expansion plans approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, in January.

Peyman Al-Awadhi has been appointed as head of marketing and corporate communications at the DIFC Authority to lead the strategic positioning, digital transformation and engagement of the center. Senior individuals have been promoted within the organization, including Mohammad Alblooshi to sector head of fintech, who is leading the development of the center’s fintech ecosystem, Alya Al-Zarouni has been promoted to executive vice president of operations, while Raja Al-Mazrouei has been elevated to the position of executive vice president of DIFC FinTech Hive.

Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority, said: “During the last 15 years, DIFC has firmly reinforced its position as one of the world’s top financial centers. Our focus is to become the most advanced financial center in the world and the only way to do this is to ensure we stay ahead of the curve. 

“Our future is deeply rooted in digital transformation and innovation and it’s crucial for us to make sure we have the right people in the right positions to help realize this vision.”

The UAE has an ambitious goal to become one of the top 25 in the world for gender equality by 2021, and in 2018, a new rule was created to mandate a female presence on listed companies’ boards of 20 percent by 2020. The DIFC is committed to the UAE mandate to embrace diversity.

During the last five years, the total workforce growth in the DIFC Authority reached 23 percent, with Emiratis comprising approximately 40 percent of the total workforce. 

Fifty-five percent of senior management within the DIFC Authority are Emiratis. When it comes to roles with the DIFC Authority, women and men reported 57 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), Saudi Aramco, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine and electric power plant (EPP) engines, as well as marine pumps. The manufacturing facility will be located in Ras Al-Khair in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. 

The venture, which will establish the first marine engine manufacturing facility in the MENA region, will produce marine engines and pumps that power vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators and propulsion systems. The engines manufactured will also be used in commercial vessels propulsion, electrical power generation, cargo oil pumps and off-shore rig pumps. The manufacturing facility will benefit from the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location at the crossroads of important international trade routes between three continents and represents another step in cementing the Kingdom’s position as a unique regional logistical hub for global seaborne trade.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Raed Al-Rayes, Dussur’s chief executive; Amin Al-Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco; Mohammed Al-Assaf, new business development vice president of Saudi Aramco; and KI Dong Lee, senior executive vice president at HHI.

Dr. Al-Rayes said: “This partnership marks our commitment to enable private sector growth in the Kingdom by unlocking investments and attracting foreign direct investments. We are extremely excited to announce this joint venture with two highly respected organizations and look forward to further collaboration with our partners and shareholders to ensure we continue to support our national priority sectors in line with Vision 2030.”

He added: “The venture is expected to create over 720 jobs and will encourage the transfer of knowledge and industry know-how to Saudi Arabia. Facilitating such ventures reflects our mandate at Dussur where we strive to support the diversification of the local economy by creating sustainable industrial supply chains that will serve the current and regional local demand for years to come.” 

Under the joint venture agreement, Saudi Aramco is set to own 55 percent of its shares, while Dussur will own 15 percent and HHI is to own 30 percent. As the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the joint venture is expected to become the industry’s leading supplier of choice for local and regional maritime businesses.

