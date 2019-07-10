You are here

Second group of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims arrives in Madinah

Indonesia pilgrims get a warm welcome as they arrive at the airport in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Indonesia pilgrims get a warm welcome as they arrive at the airport in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Indonesia pilgrims get a warm welcome as they arrive at the airport in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Indonesia pilgrims get a warm welcome as they arrive at the airport in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Indonesia pilgrims get a warm welcome as they arrive at the airport in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 10 July 2019
SPA
  • 36,800 Algerians performing Hajj this year
Updated 10 July 2019
SPA
MADINAH/ALGIERS: The plane carrying the second group of Indonesian pilgrims as part of the “Makkah Route” initiative arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah with 393 pilgrims on board.

The pilgrims will perform Hajj this year and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

In statements to SPA, the pilgrims thanked Saudi Arabia for its hospitality and for the initiative that helped to facilitate their travel and entry into the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, up to 36,800 Algerians have registered their names, intending to perform the coming Hajj, Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Abdul Aziz bin Ibrahim Al-Omairini said, adding that the Kingdom was sparing no effort to best serve pilgrims.

At a press conference in Algiers, the ambassador said that the embassy had already issued 2,885 entry visas for various purposes, with 7,000 e-visas earmarked for Hajj. 

He said that Hajj-related flights from Algiers to the holy sites are set to start on July 15 and continue until Aug. 6.

 

 

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Madinah Indonesian pilgrims

Financial literacy is key to women’s liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

Updated 32 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
  •  “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said
  • “I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life”
Updated 32 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Financial literacy and self-sufficiency can empower women in many ways, Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar said in a video campaign by the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Today more and more women are entering the workplace, but they still don’t have the education to make the correct financial decisions for themselves,” she explained.

The princess was appearing in video released on Tuesday, as part of the Rockefeller’s “Solvable” campaign, involving experts and leaders from all around the world talk about a specific issue they are passionate about, and what they are doing to solve it.

She said that during her time in retail, many of her female employees would approach her about their financial issues, prompting her to realize that something had to be done “to give women access to the right tools and training” to overcome these problems.

 “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said, talking about Alf Khair, a social enterprise she founded in 2013 to “educate, train, and develop the skills” of Saudis.

At the organization, they teach women how to be self-sufficient through workshops and seminars.

“I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life,” she said.

Princess Reema is the Kingdom’s first female ambassador, and had been the vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority before her appointment. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Watch the video here:

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar women empowerment

