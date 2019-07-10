You are here

Emir of Makkah region checks on 'Makkah Route' initiative at King Abdulaziz Airport

The Emir of Makkah region visited the Hajj and Umrah halls at the King Abdulaziz International Airport on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season. (SPA)
MAKKAH: The Emir of Makkah region visited the Hajj and Umrah halls at the King Abdulaziz International Airport on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season.
Prince Badr Bin Sultan started his tour by visiting the Makkah Route initiative hall at the airport, which is aimed at providing help for pilgrims, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency said.
The emir checked operational plans at the complex and other facilities intended to offer a pilgrim an easy trip from their own countries and on to Makkah.

The Makkah Route initiative was recently implemented at airports in Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur, and also began with its first flight from Indonesia.
The Saudi ambassador to Indonesia said that the implementation of the Makkah Route initiative in Indonesia for the second year confirms the success of cooperation between the two countries’ authorities in serving Indonesian pilgrims to the Kingdom.

 

Financial literacy is key to women’s liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

Financial literacy is key to women's liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

  •  “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said
  • “I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life”
DUBAI: Financial literacy and self-sufficiency can empower women in many ways, Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar said in a video campaign by the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Today more and more women are entering the workplace, but they still don’t have the education to make the correct financial decisions for themselves,” she explained.

The princess was appearing in video released on Tuesday, as part of the Rockefeller’s “Solvable” campaign, involving experts and leaders from all around the world talk about a specific issue they are passionate about, and what they are doing to solve it.

She said that during her time in retail, many of her female employees would approach her about their financial issues, prompting her to realize that something had to be done “to give women access to the right tools and training” to overcome these problems.

 “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said, talking about Alf Khair, a social enterprise she founded in 2013 to “educate, train, and develop the skills” of Saudis.

At the organization, they teach women how to be self-sufficient through workshops and seminars.

“I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life,” she said.

Princess Reema is the Kingdom’s first female ambassador, and had been the vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority before her appointment. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Watch the video here:

