Naiza Khan's 'disrupted geography' on display in Venice

The Pakistan pavilion presented a solo exhibition of the conceptual, multi-disciplinary artist Naiza Khan. (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2019
Rawaa Talass
Naiza Khan’s ‘disrupted geography’ on display in Venice

  • The Pakistani artist’s solo show marks her country’s first official appearance at the art show.
Updated 11 July 2019
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The 2019 Venice Biennale marked the first time that Pakistan has had a national pavilion at the world’s oldest and most prestigious contemporary art show.

The Pakistan pavilion presented a solo exhibition of the conceptual, multi-disciplinary artist Naiza Khan, who works between London and Karachi. Her experimental oeuvre reflects her thoughtful depiction and analysis of landscapes — her “disrupted geography” as she once called it — of her home country in the post-colonial era.

 

“When I came to Venice two years ago, I was very disappointed to see that Pakistan was not officially represented, so I went about changing that,” the pavilion’s curator and Foundation Art Divvy co-director Zahra Khan told Arab News. “I am not in any way trying to showcase all the art of the country or even showcase all of Pakistan’s multicultural current status. What we are trying to do is immerse the viewer in an island off the coast of Karachi called Manora and have the viewer see it through the lens of the artist. So, a very particular viewpoint is what we’re focusing on, then we’re using that as a jumping off point from which to consider the larger region of the global South.”

“Manora Field Notes” — on view until November 24 — is the title of Naira’s exhibition; a new body of work that reveals her research-driven artistry through a variety of mediums, including watercolors, sculpture, and film.

It is both historical and contemporary, presenting Khan’s subtle interpretation of Manora’s inevitable transformation — the “slow erasure of the island’s architectural history and natural ecology.” In addition, the exhibition draws interesting parallels between Venice and Manora. Both were, historically, major port cities situated on lucrative trade routes.

Manora — roughly 20 minutes by boat from the port of Karachi — is steeped in history. According to the curator, the island was written about by generals in Alexander the Great’s army. Encompassing a seemingly harmonious ecosystem, the island is home to several sites of worship, including Saint Paul’s Church, the Shrine of Yousuf Shah Ghazi, and a Hindu temple known as the Shri Varun Dev Mandir.

“I worked and lived in Karachi for about 25 years,” says Naiza to Arab News. “The context of Karachi, of course, being the city that it is — of 21 million people — full of interesting problems and conflicts, civil and social strife, and a sense of exploding urbanity — it’s a very restless kind of space. I think one of the reasons for being in Manora was that it offered a space to reflect and to think. I found that it was a place that was interesting, in terms of the community, the lived history, and its architecture. As an artist, I found it a generative space;­ a space with possibilities and ideas going beyond the island.”

In the first space of the exhibition, Khan creates a sensory experience entitled “Hundreds of Birds Killed” — a recording of a woman reading out the names of 11 cities, as observed through a 1939 copy of the “India Weather Review,” in which the British documented storms and cyclones in the Indian Ocean, and their effects on nature.

“The sense of hundreds of birds killed or two cattle dead was almost humorous and ironic,” said Naiza. “Because, right now when we think of climate change, we don’t think about hundreds of birds or a few cattle, we think about mass migration and starvation.”

Accompanying the soundscape is a selection of detailed sculptures (or “brass maps”) of the 11 cities, which today are no longer part of a unified India, but spread across three nations — reminding the viewer of the complexity of post-colonial geopolitics.  

In another space, Khan’s four-channel film installation “Sticky Rice and Other Stories” reveals footage of life on the island today — particularly its various artisanal communities. One of the film’s stories introduces a caretaker of vintage telescopes, who talks of his relationship to the local community, the landscape, the ocean, and politics through this instrument that represents a historical apparatus of power and warfare, which has now become a tool for tourists on the beach of Manora.

Visitors are also invited to look through a telescope in the pavilion’s courtyard, where one sees a film of the artist walking through the landscape of Manora.

“Walking has been a really important part of how I put my mark on that landscape,” she said. “If you tie a string to my leg and follow that string across the 10 years I’ve spent filming there, there’s a whole web of connections. I’ve been to many places and photographed them over and over again — there is a sense of the body, the artist, and my presence in the work.”

Santander: A coastal break away from the crowds

From the fresh seafood to the yachts bobbing past the promenade, to the epic expanse of city beach, this is a city that lives for the sea. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 July 2019
Conor Purcell
Santander: A coastal break away from the crowds

  • The Cantabrian capital may be off the Spanish tourist trail, but it’s a great place for a holiday.
Updated 11 July 2019
Conor Purcell
DUBLIN: Santander is generally off the tourist radar for most visitors to Spain, which is a shame given how much it has to offer. While it might not have the culinary cachet of San Sebastian, or the artistic offerings of Bilbao, the capital of the Cantabrian region has a charm all of its own. The Bay of Santander dominates the city, and you are never more than a few minutes’ walk from the water. From the fresh seafood to the yachts bobbing past the promenade, to the epic expanse of city beach, this is a city that lives for the sea.

Your first stop should be the city center, which, like those in most other Spanish cities, only gets going long after the sun goes down. Head to the Plaza de Cañadίo, which is filled with cafés and tapas joints. Expect to see everyone from loved up young couples to rowdy teenagers to octogenarians strolling past — it’s a cliché, but it’s true: in Spain the main square is the communal living room. La Conveniente is always packed, which is down to the quality of the meat and cheese tapas they serve up. Get there by 8 p.m. if you want a table, and be sure to order a helping of the local pate.

(Shutterstock)

Take a post-meal stroll along the Paseo de Pereda promenade — the perfect place to burn off those calories. Its highlight is the Centro Botin, a stunning piece of modern architecture, which juts out over the sea. Designed by the renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano, its 2,500 square meters features a host of international modern art, as well as stunning views of the bay. At the other end of the spectrum lies the city’s Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology. Cantabria is something of an archaeological hotspot, with remains found in the region spanning the earliest hominids to stone disks from the pre-Roman Cantabrians, to prehistoric cave art.

Protruding out into the Atlantic is the lush Peninsula de la Magdalena headland, and the walk from the city center offers wonderful sea views. The jewel in the headland’s crown is the Palacio de la Magdalena, which was built in 1909 to house the Spanish Royal Family. It’s the most visited place in the city and worth the walk there and back — a guided tour costs three Euros and is the only way to properly explore the building.

(Shutterstock)

Head further north towards El Sardinero to discover the more upmarket part of the city, which is also home to some of the longest beaches in northern Spain. There is a definite high-end feel to the place, with its belle-époque architecture and old-money vibe. Grab a coffee at one of the many promenade cafés and watch the clouds drift in from the Atlantic.

When hunger strikes, we recommend heading back into the center of town to La Cátedra, a tapas bar that has been in existence since 1866. It’s tiny, which is why most customers prefer to stay outside, perched on stools. The street it’s on is one of the nicest too, being one of the few to avoid being damaged in the 1941 fire that decimated the city. Go for the oysters, and you will be hard pressed not to return here every night of your trip. For desert, head back to Paseo de Pereda and to Heladaria Regma, which has been serving up local ice cream since 1933. There’s a huge amount to choose from: try local favorite, mantecado. The servings are huge too, but a long walk on the promenade should assuage any feelings of guilt.

(Shutterstock)

If you want to escape the city for a morning, hop on the ferry across the bay to Somo, which is smaller, quieter and more picturesque than Santander. There are a handful of surf schools around too, if you feel guilty about all that culinary indulgence the night before.

Santander would never claim to be one of Europe’s greatest cities — nor even one of Spain’s — but it has a wonderful mix of food, atmosphere and a rustic charm all of its own. And, the fact it gets overlooked just means that, even in the summer months, it’s never overrun with crowds.  

