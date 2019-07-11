You are here

  • Home
  • Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1
﻿

Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1

A British Royal Navy ship (back R) patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions after it was detained off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1

  •  Gibraltar police have arrested the Indian captain and chief officer of a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria
  • The two men, both Indian nationals, were arrested on Thursday afternoon but neither have been charged
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar police have arrested the Indian captain and chief officer of a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria, Royal Gibraltar Police said Thursday.
"This follows a protracted search of the vessel where documents and electronic devices have been seized and examined," police said in a statement.
Gibraltar police are interviewing both men, who have "been accorded their legal entitlements and access to consular representation," it added.
Gibraltar forces and British marines boarded the ship, Grace 1, and seized it on July 4 off the coast of Gibraltar, saying they believed it to be destined for Syria to deliver oil, which is subject to European sanctions.
Tests have shown the 330 metre (1,000 feet) tanker which is capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was "carrying a full load of crude oil", the government of Gibraltar said Monday.
Iran has condemned the detention as an "illegal interception" and said the tanker was not headed to Syria.
The arrests come after London said earlier on Thursday that armed Iranian boats tried to "impede" a UK supertanker in the Gulf before being warned off by a British warship.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied involvement but also cautioned both the United States and Britain that they would "strongly regret" the UK Royal Marines' detention of the Grace 1.
Gibraltar police said the investigation was still on-going and the tanker remained detained.

Topics: Iran grace 1 Gibraltar Iran tensions UK Europe

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UK ships on alert after British frigate thwarts Iranian attempt to stop tanker in Gulf
0
Middle-East
Trump accuses Iran of secret nuclear enrichment and warns of ‘substantial’ new sanctions

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

  • General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general said Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.
General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping." 
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks."

 

Topics: Arabian Gulf Iran US

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UK ships on alert after British frigate thwarts Iranian attempt to stop tanker in Gulf
0
Middle-East
Trump accuses Iran of secret nuclear enrichment and warns of ‘substantial’ new sanctions

Latest updates

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers
0
Designer puts life on the line to sell bullet-proof traditional Saudi clothing
0
Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1
0
Israeli restrictions on Gaza and West Bank stifling Palestinian football
0
Four killed as car bomb targets funeral in Libya’s Benghazi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.