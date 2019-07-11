You are here

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. (File/Reuters)
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AFP
US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

  • General Mark Milley told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf
  • He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping"
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general said Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.
General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping." 
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks."
Milley, currently chief of staff of the army, confirmed less specific remarks by current Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford earlier this week.
Dunford told media that the Pentagon was working to identify possible partners in an effort to protect navigation in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab on either side of the Arabian peninsula where much of the world's crude oil traffic passes.
Milley's remarks came after London said Thursday that armed Iranian boats tried to block a supertanker before being warned off by a British warship in a dramatic escalation in the Gulf.
The British defense ministry said three Iranian boats tried to "impede the passage" of the British Heritage, a 274-meter (899-foot) tanker owned by BP that can carry a million barrels of oil.
"We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region," a Downing Street spokesman said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied involvement but also cautioned both the United States and Britain that they would "strongly regret" the British detention of a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil off Gibraltar last week. 

 

Topics: Arabian Gulf Iran US

Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1

Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1

  •  Gibraltar police have arrested the Indian captain and chief officer of a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria
  • The two men, both Indian nationals, were arrested on Thursday afternoon but neither have been charged
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar police have arrested the Indian captain and chief officer of a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria, Royal Gibraltar Police said Thursday.
"This follows a protracted search of the vessel where documents and electronic devices have been seized and examined," police said in a statement.
Gibraltar police are interviewing both men, who have "been accorded their legal entitlements and access to consular representation," it added.
Gibraltar forces and British marines boarded the ship, Grace 1, and seized it on July 4 off the coast of Gibraltar, saying they believed it to be destined for Syria to deliver oil, which is subject to European sanctions.
Tests have shown the 330 metre (1,000 feet) tanker which is capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was "carrying a full load of crude oil", the government of Gibraltar said Monday.
Iran has condemned the detention as an "illegal interception" and said the tanker was not headed to Syria.
The arrests come after London said earlier on Thursday that armed Iranian boats tried to "impede" a UK supertanker in the Gulf before being warned off by a British warship.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied involvement but also cautioned both the United States and Britain that they would "strongly regret" the UK Royal Marines' detention of the Grace 1.
Gibraltar police said the investigation was still on-going and the tanker remained detained.

Topics: Iran grace 1 Gibraltar Iran tensions UK Europe

