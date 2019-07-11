You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon hopes for best season in years as Saudis return
﻿

Lebanon hopes for best season in years as Saudis return

Beirut is hoping for its best season since 2010, with a rise in visitors from both Europe and the Gulf. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lebanon hopes for best season in years as Saudis return

  • There are more Western tourists roaming around Beirut’s gleaming city center which was rebuilt from the ruins of the 1975-90 civil war
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Ibrahim Zeeb is visiting Lebanon for the first time in years and says it’s the food he has missed most.

“The best breakfast we’ll find anywhere is here,” said Zeeb as he waited with his children at Beirut airport for a relative flying in to join them from Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon is hoping for its best tourist season since 2010, thanks to a rise in European visitors and a return of Saudis, whose government lifted a travel warning this year.

Once a mainstay of Lebanon’s economy, tourism has been in the doldrums since 2011, when conflict erupted in neighboring Syria. Political disputes in Lebanon and travel warnings against Gulf Arabs flying to the Mediterranean country have added to the industry’s woes.

This year’s promising season marks a rare ray of light in an otherwise gloomy outlook for Lebanon’s economy, which is struggling with massive public debt after years of low growth.

In the first half of 2019 the number of Saudi visitors has doubled from a year earlier, Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian says.

“The warnings and so on, that’s what kept us away before. But we have big love for Lebanon,” said Zeeb, whose family will spend most of the summer here. “We’re happy, honestly. We saw our people here, from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Emirates... We’ve all gathered here once again.”

Revenue from tourism will exceed $7 billion in 2019, nearly 46 percent more than last year, Guidanian told Reuters.

“Airlines, hotels and car rental bookings, they all point to very high growth,” he said in an interview at Beirut airport. “And so 2019 could be the best year for tourism in Lebanon.”

He credits the boost to better security, efforts to tap into new markets and a thaw in relations with Riyadh. Ties to Gulf states took a hit in recent years as the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement’s influence grew in Lebanon.

Before the travel bans, Beirut had long been a favorite for Gulf Arabs escaping the stifling summer temperatures at home.

Lebanon is also looking further afield to draw more people to its nightlife, UNESCO world heritage sites, mountain scenery and Mediterranean coast. It expects 40 percent more European travelers this year than in 2010.

“I thought which country can I go to see Arab culture? Then I came across Lebanon and thought why not? It’s safe to go,” said Casper Boks, 21, a student from Amsterdam strolling down Beirut’s busy Hamra street with a friend.

“We’re just walking around the city ... I’m really enjoying it. It’s so different (from) Europe and it’s also so close.”

There are more Western tourists roaming around Beirut’s gleaming city center which was rebuilt from the ruins of the 1975-90 civil war.

Though the peace has held since then, there are occasional lapses — most recently a deadly shooting in the popular Chouf mountains involving followers of rival Druze leaders.

Guidanian has described the incident as a hiccup Lebanon will soon overcome. He has pleaded with politicians not to let tensions flare, warning this would ruin the summer forecast.

“There’s progress from the past years ... though not as much as our ambitions,” said Pierre Achkar, head of the Lebanese Hotel Association.

“We’ve suffered and the losses built up, but today, we’re at the start of the ascent.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

0
Business & Economy
King Salman Energy Park signs incubator as anchor tenant
Special 0
Middle-East
Crackdown on thousands of Syrian refugees with illegal jobs in Lebanon

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

  • Beijing stepped up support for the economy but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand
  • China’s 1.3 billion consumers remain a bright spot
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
AFP
0
BEIJING: China’s economy grew at its slowest rate in nearly three decades in the second quarter, according to an AFP survey of analysts, hit by the US-China trade war and weakening global demand.
The world’s second largest economy expanded 6.2 percent in April-June, the poll of 10 economists predicted ahead of the official release of gross domestic product figures Monday.
The reading would mark the worst quarterly growth in almost three decades but stay within the government’s target range of 6.0-6.5 percent for the whole year. The economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018.
Beijing has stepped up support for the economy this year but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand for its toys, gadgets and electronics.
Policymakers are likely to take further action, analysts say, with Premier Li Keqiang presiding over a state council meeting Wednesday that pledged to lower tariffs and step up tax rebates for exporters.
“The existing tariffs on exports to the US are having an impact on China’s economy,” said Steven Cochrane, chief APAC economist with Moody’s Analytics.
“Industrial production and exports are also weak, with shipments to the US declining significantly,” he said.
Beijing pushed forward a raft of stimulus measures earlier this year to cushion the impact from its cooling economy, increasing spending on roads, railways and other big-ticket infrastructure projects, and tax cuts worth 2 trillion yuan ($297 billion) kicking in from April.
The policies buoyed the economy in March and brought in 6.4 percent growth for the first quarter, but it proved no more than a short-term panacea.
Industrial output surged 8.5 percent in March before tumbling in April and dropping to five percent growth in May, the slowest increase since 2002.
The build in infrastructure investment has also retreated from the first quarter, coming in at 4.0 percent in January-May, sharply down from years of near 20 percent expansion.
China’s 1.3 billion consumers have remained a bright spot.
“Consumption is holding up relatively well, possibly reflecting the effects of income and value-added tax cuts,” said Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics.
Sales of big-ticket items such as cars have not held up, though, with sales down 12.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Analysts widely expect Beijing will step up with further easing in coming months, with Cochrane tipping new measures heading into 2020.
“This will include lower real interest rates for small firms, further reserve requirement ratio reductions, and ongoing infrastructure spending,” he said.
The overall downward trend gives President Xi Jinping little room to fight back forcefully against the US, which is using tariffs as leverage to try to force China into opening up its economy.
Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade and damaging manufacturers on both sides of the Pacific.
US President Donald Trump and Xi agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday but it remains unclear if the wide rupture that has formed since talks broke down in May can be patched over.
On Thursday Trump raised eyebrows with a tweet accusing China of not fulfilling a pledge to buy more agricultural goods, adding: “Hopefully they will start soon!”
Björn Giesbergen of RaboResearch said “we are currently in a stable, unstable equilibrium” with the US-China trade war.
“Ultimately we believe it will be impossible to reach a long-lasting deal. As such, the question is not if tensions will flare up again, but rather when,” he said.

Latest updates

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race
0
China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter
0
Ancient Pharaonic harp strums along to new tune
0
Floods kill three, maroon 400,000 in northeast India
0
For Palestinian family, tunnel under Israel barrier leads home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.