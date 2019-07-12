Kuwaiti authorities arrest militant cell linked to Muslim Brotherhood

CAIRO: Members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group have been arrested in Kuwait, the interior ministry said on Friday.
The arrested people were wanted by Egyptian authorities, the ministry added in its statement.
Members of the cell had escaped and were evading Egyptian authorities, making Kuwait the center of their operations, a statement made by the Ministry of Interior on Friday said.
Special units of the ministry discovered the cell, and were able to identify the location of members and arrest them in different places after launching a special operation.
After initial investigations, the members of the cell admitted carrying out terrorist operations and breaching security in Egypt.
Investigations are still ongoing to find out who helped them evade the authorities and cooperated with them.