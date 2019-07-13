You are here

Indian, US officials in crunch talks to break trade tariffs deadlock

U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster (2R) talks with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Assistant for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson (R) and Deputy Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch (2L) prior to a meeting at the Parliament house in New Delhi on July 12, 2019. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: Indian and American trade negotiators on Friday were meeting in New Delhi in a bid to break the logjam over strained commercial relations between the two countries.
Christopher Wilson, assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, headed the American delegation for crunch talks with Indian officials aimed at easing tensions following a recent series of tit-for-tat protectionist measures taken by each nation.
The US negotiators also held discussions with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to find a way out of the trade deadlock that has raised economic tensions between the two largest democracies in the world.
“Since India’s election period has now passed, USTR officials are visiting India for relationship-building with Indian government counterparts,” a USTR spokesperson said prior to the meeting in the Indian capital.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that New Delhi was looking to resolve trade issues, many of which were discussed during the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
“We are looking forward to a constructive engagement,” Kumar said.
US President Donald Trump has been steadily applying pressure on India to relax its tariff regime and allow easier access for American goods and trade to India.
However, the government of Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, who got a renewed mandate recently after being elected for a second term in office, has been pushing higher tariffs on a range of products coming from the US and tightening controls on foreign firms trying to expand in the Indian market.
Analysts believe that New Delhi is wary of Washington’s drive for a free trade agreement which it fears might impact its “Make in India” plan.
Last month the leaders of both the countries met in Osaka and agreed to sort out their differences but Trump’s recent tweeting on the issue has only served to further inflame the situation. On July 9, the president said: “India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable.”
Pranay Kotasthane of the Takshashila Institution, a Bangalore-based think tank, said: “The current differences on the trade question can be easily resolved but Trump’s attitude isn’t helping.
“Notwithstanding Trump’s bluster, it’s in India’s interests to lower import duties. It would be beneficial as the path to ‘Make in India’ lies through buying from and selling to outside India.”
Kotasthane told Arab News: “This round of trade talks will help get us to a better position than we are currently in. There is scope for a few gives and takes in order to bring the tensions down on the trade front.
“Currently exports are a really small contributor to India’s growth story. We need to change that. Trade should become a ticket to prosperity for more Indians.”

New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings

Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0

New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings

  • The first of more than 250 collections to be held nationwide was held in Christchurch
  • 51 Muslim worshippers were gunned down while at prayer less than four months ago
Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0

Christchurch, New Zealand: Dozens of New Zealanders handed in their firearms Saturday as a gun buyback scheme went into operation aimed at ridding the country of semi-automatic weapons in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
The first of more than 250 collections to be held nationwide was held in Christchurch where 51 Muslim worshippers were gunned down while at prayer less than four months ago.
The government, with support from opposition parties, immediately rushed through legislation to tighten New Zealand’s gun laws.
Police Minister Stuart Nash said the one objective was to “remove the most dangerous weapons from circulation.”
With armed police monitoring the handover, 68 firearms owners handed in 97 weapons and 94 parts and accessories in the first two hours.
The regional police commander Mike Johnson said 903 gun owners in the Canterbury area had registered 1,415 firearms to be handed in.
“Police recognize that this is a big change for the law-abiding firearms community and we are hearing really positive feedback from people as they come through today that they are finding the process works well for them,” Johnson said.
Ray Berard, who moved to New Zealand from Canada 25 years ago, handed in an assault rifle and told reporters he had been in the Canadian army and on the Canada shooting team but believed there was no place for military-style firearms in modern society.
“My wife is working as one of the project directors on the hospital rebuild and we were there on the day of the shooting and watched the 35-odd hearses leave the next day,” he said.
A person can “do a lot of damage to a lot of people... if you’re mentally unwell and you have a weapon that can shoot 100 rounds a minute.”
Australian-born Brenton Tarrant has been charged with the killings and is alleged to have used an arsenal of five weapons, including two military-style semi-automatic rifles (MSSAs), in the attacks on two mosques.
He has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges, as well as 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

