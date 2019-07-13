You are here

Middle East completes a dynamic decade of entrepreneurship

Careem’s three heads, Magnus Olsson, Abdullah Elyas and Mudassir Sheikha, were some of the biggest newsmakers of 2019. (Supplied photo)
Rachel McArthur 
  • Since 2009 the MENA region has steadily made its mark on the global entrepreneurship map
  • It will be difficult to beat ride-hailing app Uber acquisition of Careem for $3.1 billion this year
Rachel McArthur 
BEIRUT:  Since 2009, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has come a long way in making its mark on the global entrepreneurship map. The following are some of the biggest milestones of the MENA ecosystem over the past decade as compiled by Arabnet, one of the region’s leading events and insights companies focused on technology business and innovation.

2009: Yahoo! buys Maktoob

In one of the region’s biggest transactions to date, Jordan’s Maktoob.com was acquired by Yahoo! in August 2009 for $164 million. Maktoob, founded in 1999 by Samih Toukan and Hussam Khoury, was the world’s first free Arabic/ English web-based email service, which grew to a major media portal with 16.5 million unique users.

 

2010: Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) launches

Founded by Walid Hanna in Beirut, MEVP is a venture capital firm that invests in early and growth stages of companies, particularly focusing on start-ups in the Gulf and the Levant. It is known as the largest venture capital firm in MENA. MEVP has made 64 investments to date, including in The Luxury Closet, Magnitt and Volt Lines.

 

2010: Wamda goes live

Another very well-known name is Wamda, a MENA-based platform that accelerates entrepreneurship ecosystems throughout the Arab world. Launched by Fadi Ghandour and Habib Haddad, it also encompasses the venture capital fund Wamda Capital (launched in 2014), and the fellowship program Wamda X.

 

2011: Hello, Flat6Labs Cairo

Eight years on and Flat6Labs — a regional start-up accelerator program and seed investment company — has gone on to launch in Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Tunis, Beirut and Bahrain, managing four seed funds worth a total $50 million. Flat6Labs has so far received more than 15,000 start-up applications from across the region and beyond.

 

2012: Anghami arrives

Beirut-based Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib decided to come up with a music streaming service to rival the likes of iTunes, but going a step further by providing unlimited Arabic and international music (Apple later stepped up its Arabic music portfolio). Anghami licenses music from major regional record labels such as Rotana, Platinum Records and Universal. It has so far raised $14.3 million in funding.

 

2012: Facebook comes to MENA

This was also the year Facebook arrived physically in the region, launching its first MENA office in Dubai. The move paid off. According to a report released two years ago, Facebook inccreased its active user base in the region by 264 percent from 45 million since opening its MENA base.

 

2013: RiseUp Summit launches in Egypt

Given the political instability, this was a year when many Egyptian youth had a pessimistic view of their future. Abdelhameed Sharara and Con O’Donnell wanted to change this, so they founded RiseUp Summit, dubbed the country’s largest entrepreneurship and innovation event. According to Entrepreneur ME magazine, RiseUp made 600,000 Egyptian pounds ($33,000) in revenue that first year. Six years on, that figure has grown to an estimated 23 million pounds ($1.25 million).

 

2014: A Lebanese success story

Before the Japanese recipe portal Cookpad announced its acquisition of Netsila, the Lebanese company behind Shahiya.com, it was worth $2.5 million. Post-announcement — in which Cookpad revealed it was buying it for $13.5 million — Netsila’s valuation jumped more than five times higher, resulting in an internal rate of return of almost 100 percent.

 

2015: Tweet, tweet MENA

Twitter’s MENA headquarters arrived in 2015, with the aim of increasing its ad sales and partnerships in the region. This month, CEO Jack Dorsey visited the UAE for the first time to launch — together with the UAE’s Youth Hub and Shamma Al-Mazrui, the minister of state for youth affair — the #YouthForGood philanthropic initiative. The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai.

 

2016: A year of firsts

This was quite a big year for the region, with many notable launches, including the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) in Saudi Arabia, the Oman Technology Fund, MENA’s 500 Startups and the Dubai Future Foundation. To add to that, the UAE’s Careem raised $350 million, making it the Middle East’s first unicorn.

 

2017: Noon.com goes live

A local e-commerce giant to rival the likes of Amazon and Souq, Mohamed Alabbar, the Emaar Properties chairman, invested a mammoth $1 billion in Noon.com. “It’s the biggest risk in my life that I’ve taken,” said Alabbar at the 2019 edition of the TiE Dubai Summit. “For me to be able to even be brave enough, after making billions in my real estate business, I really (didn’t) have to go into digital. Why should I? (But) I cannot accept that our region will be taken over. I will not accept it.”

 

2017: Amazon completes its acquisition of Souq.com

Coincidentally, Alabbar had initially been interested in acquiring Souq.com, the online retailer founded in 2005. But it ended up going to Amazon for $580 million.

 

2018: Fintech goes mainstream

According to the business intelligence arm of Arabnet, MENA’s financial technology (fintech) start-ups exceeded 100 in 2018. The industry uses tech solutions to compete with traditional financial methods in delivering of financial services. Some of the region’s best-known fintech start-ups include PayTabs, Moneyfellows, Beehive and Yalla Compare.

 

2019

The top story to come out of 2019? It could well be March’s announcement that ride-hailing app Uber acquired its MENA counterpart Careem for $3.1 billion. This is to date the largest technology industry transaction in the Middle East.

 

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

 

Topics: MENA startups entrepreneurship

Walmart in warning about India e-commerce rules

Walmart said that, in line with the company’s commitment to India, it looked forward to contributing to the country’s retail ecosystem. (AFP)
Reuters
Walmart in warning about India e-commerce rules

  • Company told US government that new Indian regulations were regressive
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Walmart told the US government privately in January that India’s new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, a company document seen by Reuters showed.
The lobbying effort yielded no result at the time — India implemented the new rules from Feb. 1 — but the document underlines the level of concern at Walmart about the rules. Differences over e-commerce regulations have become one of the biggest issues in frayed trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.
“It came as a total surprise ... this is a major change and a regressive policy shift,” Walmart’s Senior Director for Global Government Affairs Sarah Thorn told the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in an an email on Jan. 7.
Just months earlier, Walmart had invested $16 billion in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, its biggest ever acquisition globally.
In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, Walmart said it regularly offers input to the US and Indian governments on policy issues and this was a “past issue and Walmart and Flipkart are looking ahead.”
“Walmart has had good consultations with the government of India,” a company spokeswoman added.
The USTR did not respond to a request for comment.
In the January letter to the USTR, Walmart said it wanted a six-month delay in the implementation of the rules, but that did not happen. Washington did raise concerns about the policy with New Delhi, but India gave a non-committal response, an Indian trade ministry official told Reuters at the time.
Walmart’s problems in India highlight the regulatory complications it faces as it restructures its international business to boost growth and online sales. Mexico’s competition regulator recently blocked its acquisition of delivery app Cornershop, while in Britain it was stopped from merging its British arm Asda with rival Sainsbury’s.
These issues, however, have failed to unnerve Walmart investors. Walmart shares have risen 21 percent, compared with a 19 percent increase for the S&P 500 since the start of the year.
A USTR delegation led by Christopher Wilson, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, was to meet Indian officials in New Delhi on Friday to resume discussions on trade ties and the e-commerce issue was likely to be high on the agenda.
In its January representation, Walmart told the USTR that India’s new policy wasn’t good for global businesses, highlighting that its foreign direct investment would help Flipkart grow and result in “significant” tax revenues for New Delhi.
“Changing rules to hinder international business following major investments ... will have important implications for India FDI goals and add unnecessary pressure to trade discussions,” Walmart said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Walmart strongly protested India e-commerce rules with US government.

• The lobbying failed but document shows how concerned Walmart was.

• Walmart warned policy could strain India-US trade ties: document.

• Walmart calls it past issue, says company looking ahead.

The new rules barred companies from selling products via firms in which they have an equity interest and also from making deals with sellers to sell exclusively on their platforms.
Amazon.com removed thousands of products from its India website briefly in February as it initially struggled to comply with the new policy. Flipkart was forced to rework some of its vendor relationships, sources told Reuters at the time.
The policy, implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi months before his re-election in May, was seen aimed at winning the support of small Indian
traders, who had long complained they were losing business due to the steep discounts offered by foreign e-commerce giants.
“The action appears in every respect ... intended to placate Indian companies and local traders,” Walmart told the USTR.
Reuters obtained the two-page representation Walmart sent to the USTR through a Freedom of Information Act request first filed in January. The USTR in February provided a heavily-redacted version of the document, citing confidentiality reasons. In consultation with Walmart, it withdrew most of those redactions this week following an appeal from Reuters.
Although Reuters asked for both Amazon and Walmart’s communications, the USTR responded saying it found only one email with Walmart’s representation between Dec. 22 and Jan. 28, the period for which the records were searched.
Since the policy has been announced, Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries has repeatedly talked about its plans to diversify into e-commerce.
Walmart’s document released to Reuters did not name Reliance, but the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company argued the policy discriminated against foreign firms, and not just in favor of small domestic players.
“The purported rationale of such regulations is to protect small retail players who are seen to be threatened,” Walmart said, but added: “This argument does not account for why there should be differentiated treatment between large foreign eCommerce companies, and large domestic companies.”
In the past six months, several Walmart executives have also weighed in publicly on India’s new e-commerce policy, including Chief Executive Doug McMillon, who said in February the company was disappointed by the Indian government’s decision.
“We hope for a collaborative regulatory process going forward, which results in a level playing field,” he said.
India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government was committed to protecting small traders, but open to ironing out policy-related issues. Goyal said on Twitter on Wednesday he had met Walmart International’s CEO, Judith McKenna, and discussed ways of boosting sales of Indian-made products.
In a meeting last month, however, Goyal warned both Flipkart and Amazon to comply with the new rules in letter and spirit, and questioned them on their discounting policies, Reuters reported.
The Walmart spokeswoman on Thursday said that, in line with the company’s commitment to India, it looked forward to contributing to the country’s retail ecosystem.
Amazon was not aware of Walmart’s January representation to the USTR, according to sources. The company in a statement said it continued to engage with New Delhi to enhance infrastructure and create jobs.
Walmart told the USTR in January that its unit Flipkart, as well as Amazon, had opened many new distribution centers over the past three years in India, creating thousands of jobs.
It warned of “serious consequences” if the new policy was implemented hastily. “The lack of policy stability makes it very difficult for companies to continue planned investments, both in the eCommerce sector and beyond,” Walmart wrote.

Topics: Walmart India

